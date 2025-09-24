Watch: PM Lawrence Wong addresses parliament during debate on President's Address

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong spoke in parliament on Wednesday (Sep 24) during the debate on the President's Address. It was the first time PM Wong had addressed parliament at the start of the government term since becoming prime minister.

Earlier this month, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam called on Singaporeans to embrace a "we first" mindset and prioritise the collective good as the country enters a new phase of economic transformation.

Tharman's remarks came at the opening of the 15th Parliament, where he laid out the government’s agenda for the term ahead.