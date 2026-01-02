PM Wong, SM Lee send condolences after death of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday (Jan 2) sent their condolences to Bangladesh after the death of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.

Ms Zia, who served as Bangladesh's prime minister three times, died on Tuesday at the age of 80. Her condition had deteriorated from a raft of health issues after she was rushed to hospital in late November.

In a letter addressed to Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, Mr Wong expressed his deepest condolences on the passing of Ms Zia.

Mr Wong said she "played an important role in Bangladesh's journey towards parliamentary democracy and a market economy".

Besides being the South Asian country’s first female prime minister and a champion for women's education and development, Ms Zia was also instrumental in strengthening relations between Bangladesh and Singapore, Mr Wong added.

"Her legacy of dedication and service to her nation will be deeply remembered," he said.

In a letter to the acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and Ms Zia's son, Mr Tarique Rahman, Mr Lee said that he was deeply saddened over Ms Zia's passing and offered his heartfelt condolences.

"Prime Minister Khaleda Zia personified the resilience of the Bangladeshi people," Mr Lee said.

"During her tenure, she expanded Bangladesh's private sector, championed women's education and improved the livelihoods of the Bangladeshi people, especially rural communities," he added.

Mr Lee noted that Ms Zia fostered closer engagement between Bangladesh and Singapore, and "laid a strong foundation for the enduring friendship" between the two countries.

"Her many contributions will be long remembered," Mr Lee said.

Despite years of ill health and imprisonment, Ms Zia had vowed to campaign in elections set for Feb 12 – the first vote since a mass uprising toppled her arch-rival Sheikh Hasina last year.

The BNP is widely seen as a frontrunner in the elections, and Mr Rahman, who returned to Bangladesh last week after 17 years in exile, is seen as a potential prime minister if they win a majority.

Bangladesh bid farewell to Ms Zia in a state funeral on Wednesday that drew vast crowds.

Flags were flown at half-mast, and thousands of security officers lined the streets as her body was carried through the streets of the capital Dhaka in a vehicle in the colours of the national flag.