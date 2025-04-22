PM Wong, SM Lee pay tribute to the late Puan Noor Aishah, wife of Singapore’s first president
SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday (Apr 22) paid tribute to Puan Noor Aishah, the wife of Singapore’s first President Yusof Ishak, after she died aged 91.
In a condolence letter addressed to her son Dr Imran Yusof Ishak, Mr Wong said that Puan Noor Aishah brought great honour to the office of the president and made many contributions to Singapore.
As the wife of Singapore's first head of state, she carried out her role with grace and humility, said Mr Wong, adding that her "devotion to her role" and "deep sense of duty touched many lives".
In a condolence letter to her three children, Mr Lee said he and his wife Ho Ching were deeply saddened by the death, praising Puan Noor Aishah as a "remarkable woman of her time".
"Puan Noor Aishah was the spouse of the head of state during the nation's tumultuous formative period," he added.
"Singaporeans lived through racial riots, separation from Malaysia and the initial difficult years that followed.
"Together with Encik Yusof Ishak, she helped keep the people united and positive even when the odds were long and the outlook was sobering, making a lasting contribution to Singapore."
Born in Selangor in 1933, Puan Noor Aishah was 16 when she married Mr Yusof in 1949. They went on to have three children.
She was just 26 years old when her husband was sworn in as head of state in 1959.
Puan Noor Aishah "had to quickly adapt to the new responsibilities, and manage a large household while carrying out ceremonial and official duties", said Mr Lee.
Mr Wong and Mr Lee both praised Puan Noor Aishah for taking the initiative to improve her English so that she could communicate effectively with foreign dignitaries.
"She did all this with grace and dignity," Mr Lee added.
Her transformation of the Istana from a British colonial residence into a "distinctly Singaporean institution" was also lauded by Mr Wong.
He noted that Puan Noor Aishah was an "excellent cook", who worked closely with Istana chefs to replace the traditional English menus with Asian dishes.
"She set high standards for the food served to Istana guests," said Mr Wong.
Mr Yusof served three terms before dying of heart failure in 1970.
However, his poor health in the last few years of his presidency led to his wife taking on more of his social responsibilities, such as presenting the National Day Awards.
Mr Lee said Puan Noor Aishah performed those roles "with poise and a quiet determination, because she too was committed to build a Singapore that was fair and just, regardless of race, language or religion".
"Her gentle spirit, sense of duty and grit left a deep impression on Singaporeans," he added.
From the time her husband was sworn in as head of state to his death, Mr Wong said Puan Noor Aishah "stood steadfastly by his side" and was a "pillar of strength".
Mr Wong also referenced one of Puan Noor Aishah's speeches after Singapore's independence. In that speech, she said it augurs well for the country's future to have citizens "sufficiently endowed with an acute sense of altruism, who willingly take on the task to help the less fortunate citizens".
These were words that Puan Noor Aishah lived by, Mr Wong said, with her actions inspiring others to contribute to the community in whatever ways they could.
He noted that Puan Noor Aishah dedicated her time to serve Singaporeans, going beyond her duties at the Istana. She championed education and women's causes, and was involved in many community efforts and organisations.
She was the patron of the Singapore Muslim Women's Association (PPIS), the Singapore Red Cross, and the Singapore Girl Guides Association.
Mr Lee said he was happy to have kept in touch with Puan Noor Aishah over the years, with one special memory taking place in 2013 when she attended Mr Lee’s - who was then Singapore prime minister - National Day Rally in which he announced the naming of a new mosque after her husband.
In 2017, Mr Lee launched a book about Puan Noor Aishah's life and in 2019, she visited the Istana for the building's 150th anniversary despite feeling unwell.
"We reminisced about the old times when I was a kid, about the same age as the three of you, and we would all play happily together on the Istana grounds," Mr Lee wrote to her three children.
"Puan Noor Aishah will be deeply missed. Ho Ching and I wish you and your family comfort in this time of grief," he said.
"On behalf of the government, I wish to place on record our deepest gratitude for her service and legacy," Mr Wong added in his letter to her son.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time."