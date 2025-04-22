A charity patron who ‘touched the lives of many’: Puan Noor Aishah’s life as the wife of Singapore’s first president
The widow of Mr Yusof Ishak died on Apr 22 at the age of 91.
As the wife of Singapore’s first president Yusof Ishak, Puan Noor Aishah took English lessons for more than a year until she was confidently giving speeches at state functions.
Over the years, she took a leading role as patron or president of numerous charitable and public organisations, raising funds and even personally preparing food for tea parties to thank donors.
She also wielded her well-honed culinary skills in the Istana’s kitchen, injecting Asian flavours into the menus – her star dish being her version of sago gula melaka pudding.
Born in Selangor on May 21, 1933, she was just 26 when she entered public life. She had married Mr Yusof at the age of 16.
Together, the couple witnessed the turbulent years in the birth of a nation.
LIFE CHANGED
Mr Yusof was sworn in as Singapore’s first Malayan-born head of state – or Yang di-Pertuan Negara – when Singapore attained internal self-government in 1959.
He reached out to people of all races to restore trust and confidence when race riots broke out in 1964.
The following year, Singapore separated from Malaysia and gained independence. Puan Noor Aishah was by her husband’s side as he continued as the fledgling nation’s first president.
In an extensive interview with CNA for the 2015 documentary Daughters of Singapore, she spoke about how Mr Yusof had “a lot of experience” meeting people in his former profession as a journalist.
“But to me … I didn't know what to do, because (I was) a housewife looking after children and all of a sudden, to change life – what to do? Carry on,” she added.
With her husband’s new appointment, she was determined her children would live a regular life, as far as possible. Instead of the main Istana mansion, the couple and their three children chose to live in Sri Melati – a cottage on Istana grounds.
She also set about transforming the former government house into a symbol of a new nation.
As the Istana was to host state functions, she would have to host the wives of visiting leaders. This spurred her to take English lessons so she could speak at events.
DISHES REMEMBERED DECADES LATER
Her cooking skills were also celebrated, with people remembering her delectable dishes even decades later.
Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he still had fond memories of her cooking, especially on one occasion when she prepared nasi ulam – a traditional dish with Malay, Peranakan and Indonesian influences.
“She spent days collecting more than a dozen different herbs to make sure that she got the taste to perfection. I only had it once, but I remember it till today,” Mr Lee added at the 2017 launch of a book on Puan Noor Aishah’s life.
Mr Winston Choo, former aide-de-camp to Mr Yusof, said in CNA’s 2015 documentary: “Personally, she takes great pain to see to the menu, decide on the menu, and to actually supervise even the cooking of the dessert.”
He added: “In all my life, even until today, I have not eaten gula melaka the way she prepared.”
FIRST ASIAN PRESIDENT OF SINGAPORE GIRL GUIDES ASSOCIATION
As Singapore’s first lady, she took on a leading role as patron or president of numerous charitable and public organisations.
She hosted meetings for welfare organisations, raising funds to help the poor, the handicapped and the aged. Using her own initiative, she prepared food like sandwiches, ondeh ondeh, and epok epok for tea parties to thank donors.
In 1964, she received the Distinguished Service Medal for her “active and dedicated” interest in social welfare work – from Mr Yusof himself.
She had a particular affinity for organisations working with women. Concerned about the education of young girls, she agreed to be president and patron of the Singapore Girl Guides Association – as it was then known – in 1960.
Her letters to the government helped the association obtain a land lease for a new headquarters building in the 1960s.
In 1970, in honour of her decade-long service as the first Asian president of the Singapore Girl Guides Association, Puan Noor Aishah was presented with the Laurel Leaf Award – its highest honour.
In 2000, the Puan Noor Aishah Awards was established to recognise achievements of outstanding Girl Guides.
“TOUCHED THE LIVES OF MANY”
Puan Noor Aishah proved to be an adept manager who could juggle several tasks at once, and also made her own clothes for events.
“She’s always very, very prompt. She actually manages the time very well,” said Mr Choo.
“She cooks but she knows that things must end at a certain time. She must give herself time to change dress up and to be on time for the next appointment,” he added.
Puan Noor Aishah supported her husband in his official functions both in Singapore and abroad, drawing crowds wherever they appeared.
When Mr Yusof’s health deteriorated during his third term of office, she took his place to present medals for the 1968 National Day awards.
He eventually died of heart failure in 1970.
The following year, Puan Noor Aishah became the first Malay woman to receive an honorary doctorate – a Doctor of Letters degree from the National University of Singapore.
Mr Lee said at the book launch that it was a “daunting task” for her to manage her large household while carrying out official and ceremonial duties.
“She even hired a teacher to teach her English so that she could communicate effectively with Singaporeans and foreign dignitaries,” he noted.
“But Puan Noor Aishah made all these appear effortless with her grace and poise, and she touched the lives of many with her quiet determination, humility and charm.”