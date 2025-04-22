A charity patron who ‘touched the lives of many’: Puan Noor Aishah’s life as the wife of Singapore’s first president

As the wife of Singapore’s first president Yusof Ishak, Puan Noor Aishah took English lessons for more than a year until she was confidently giving speeches at state functions.

Over the years, she took a leading role as patron or president of numerous charitable and public organisations, raising funds and even personally preparing food for tea parties to thank donors.

She also wielded her well-honed culinary skills in the Istana’s kitchen, injecting Asian flavours into the menus – her star dish being her version of sago gula melaka pudding.

Born in Selangor on May 21, 1933, she was just 26 when she entered public life. She had married Mr Yusof at the age of 16.

Together, the couple witnessed the turbulent years in the birth of a nation.

LIFE CHANGED

Mr Yusof was sworn in as Singapore’s first Malayan-born head of state – or Yang di-Pertuan Negara – when Singapore attained internal self-government in 1959.

He reached out to people of all races to restore trust and confidence when race riots broke out in 1964.

The following year, Singapore separated from Malaysia and gained independence. Puan Noor Aishah was by her husband’s side as he continued as the fledgling nation’s first president.

In an extensive interview with CNA for the 2015 documentary Daughters of Singapore, she spoke about how Mr Yusof had “a lot of experience” meeting people in his former profession as a journalist.

“But to me … I didn't know what to do, because (I was) a housewife looking after children and all of a sudden, to change life – what to do? Carry on,” she added.

With her husband’s new appointment, she was determined her children would live a regular life, as far as possible. Instead of the main Istana mansion, the couple and their three children chose to live in Sri Melati – a cottage on Istana grounds.

She also set about transforming the former government house into a symbol of a new nation.

As the Istana was to host state functions, she would have to host the wives of visiting leaders. This spurred her to take English lessons so she could speak at events.