PM Wong to visit Samoa for Commonwealth summit

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will visit Samoa from Wednesday (Oct 23) to Saturday for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

This will be Mr Wong’s first CHOGM in his capacity as Prime Minister.

The theme for this year’s summit, which will take place in the Samoan capital Apia, is “One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth”.

“Leaders will review developments in the Commonwealth and discuss salient global issues, including climate change and building resilient economies,” said PMO.