Singapore's PM Lee meets Guangdong official Huang Kunming on third day of China visit

GUANGZHOU: Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday (Mar 29) met Secretary of the Communist Party of China's Guangdong Provincial Committee Huang Kunming for the first time, amid efforts to boost the two countries' partnership in the province.

Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong, is the first stop in Mr Lee's first official visit to China in over three years. He arrived on Monday and will travel to Hainan province and Beijing before departing China on Apr 1.

In his meeting with Mr Huang, Mr Lee noted that Singapore would like to take bilateral relations to the "next level", and that he was looking forward to "substantial" outcomes from discussions.

Mr Lee and Mr Huang agreed there was potential for Singapore and the Chinese province to deepen cooperation, including in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

During their meeting, attended by officials and the media, Mr Huang – who spoke in Mandarin – welcomed Mr Lee's first visit to Guangzhou in more than 10 years. He said Mr Lee had contributed a "lot" to China-Singapore cooperation and other areas, and expressed his gratitude.

Mr Huang said the province would further explore its partnership with Singapore in areas including urban planning, economic development and the shipping, financial and manufacturing industries.



Their meeting comes a day after Mr Lee visited the China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City, an example of the two countries collaborating.