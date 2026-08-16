PM Wong conveys condolences after deadly earthquakes in Indonesia

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has conveyed his condolences to Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto following the deadly earthquakes that struck Indonesia on Saturday (Aug 15).

A powerful magnitude-7.7 earthquake struck off Indonesia’s Flores island, killing at least 53 people and injuring more than 130 others. Hours later, a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck northern Sumatra, although no casualties have been reported.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Mr Wong said he was saddened by the loss of lives and devastation caused by the earthquakes. He extended his deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones and to all those affected by the tragedy.

“Our thoughts are with the people of Indonesia during this difficult time, and with the authorities and emergency personnel working tirelessly on relief and recovery efforts,” Mr Wong said.

The earthquake that struck off Flores island was Indonesia’s deadliest since a 2022 quake that killed hundreds in West Java.

Authorities have declared an emergency in East Nusa Tenggara province. About 5,000 people have been evacuated, and nearly 1,000 aftershocks have been recorded since the earthquake, the country’s disaster agency said.

Power supply has been almost fully restored, but authorities are still working to repair distribution lines, state utility firm Perusahaan Listrik Negara said on Sunday.