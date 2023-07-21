POFMA orders issued over online posts falsely stating that Committee of Privileges was convened to look into Pritam Singh

SINGAPORE: Correction directions have been issued over social media posts that stated a Committee of Privileges was convened to look into Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh’s alleged non-disclosure of former party member Raeesah Khan’s lies.

This assertion is false, according to the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah, who on Friday (Jul 21) said she had instructed the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) Office to hand out correction directions to one Facebook user Andrew Loh, as well as TikTok.

THE FALSEHOOD

In his Facebook post, dated Jul 18, Mr Loh asked why a Committee of Privileges had not been convened to look into Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's non-disclosure of former Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin's extramarital affair, when one - Mr Loh asserted - had been convened for Mr Singh's alleged non-disclosure in the Raeesah Khan case.

A statement on the government fact-checking website Factually said this assertion is false. While a Committee of Privileges had been convened over the conduct of Ms Khan - a former Member of Parliament - Mr Singh himself was not the subject of the Committee of Privileges.

The statement added that the committee, however, had found that Mr Singh wanted to suppress the fact that he had known about Ms Khan’s lies in parliament. Mr Singh has rejected these findings and the case, which also involves WP vice-chair Faisal Manap, is now being investigated by the police.