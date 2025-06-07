Police vehicle involved in accident with cyclist along Keppel Road, officer assisting with investigations

SINGAPORE: Police investigations are ongoing after an accident involving a police vehicle and a cyclist along Keppel Road towards Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) at around 3.10pm on Friday (Jun 6).

Preliminary investigations found that the driver of the vehicle, a regular police officer from the Special Operations Command (SOC), allegedly left the scene after colliding with the cyclist, the police said on Saturday. A 30-year-old man is assisting with investigations, they added.

The cyclist, a 41-year-old man, was taken conscious to the hospital.

Police said the driver was not aware of the collision until the Traffic Police contacted the SOC.

The officer returned to the scene immediately to assist with investigations upon being informed, they added.

"The officer is assisting with investigations for driving without due consideration of other road users and for causing hurt," said the police.

"He has been removed from driving duties while police investigations are ongoing."

In response to CNA's query, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident along Keppel Road at around 3.15pm on Friday. One person was taken to Singapore General Hospital, SCDF added.