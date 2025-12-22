Enhanced patrols, crowd control measures at Orchard Road on Christmas Eve

SINGAPORE: Enhanced patrols and crowd control measures will be in place along Orchard Road on Wednesday (Dec 24) night, which is Christmas Eve.

"Police officers, auxiliary police officers, and security officers will be deployed to manage crowds in the vicinity of Orchard Road," the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release on Monday.

Crowd control barricades and direction signs will be put up, and security personnel will conduct enhanced patrols and may conduct checks on bags and personal items.



Members of the public are advised to cooperate with security personnel to facilitate these checks, the police said.

"As we enjoy the festivities, we urge everyone to remain vigilant and play their part in our fight against crime and terrorism," they said.

Anyone with information on suspicious persons or activities can contact the Internal Security Department at 1800-2626-473 or the Police at 999, SMS to 70999, or submit the information online through the I-Witness platform or report it via the SGSecure mobile application.

The authorities also reminded the public to be vigilant and look after their belongings at all times, espeically in crowded areas.

Due to expected crowds, certain entrances and exits at Orchard MRT Station may be closed to regulate the flow of human traffic. The police advised using Somerset MRT Station to minimise waiting time or to use other public transport options.

Those intending to visit the Orchard Road area are advised to check the Crowd@OrchardRoad map to view real-time crowd levels and area closures. This platform will go live from 5pm on Wednesday.

The police also warned against the use of party novelty items that may annoy or compromise the safety of others, including aerosol foam sprays.