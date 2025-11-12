Singapore police, cybersecurity agency warn of malware in non-certified Android TV boxes
Users of non-certified Android TV boxes may be exposed to malware that can compromise their home networks and personal information, the authorities said.
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) issued an advisory on Wednesday (Nov 12) warning members of the public about the dangers of using non-certified streaming devices.
Commonly known as Android TV boxes, these devices are used to watch streamed content on TVs.
While certified Android TV boxes will support official, licensed applications such as Netflix and Disney+, non-certified devices often support illegal streaming sites or distribute malicious applications, SPF and CSA said in a joint news release.
"Users who visit illegal streaming sites or download unofficial applications through their non-certified TV boxes may be exposed to malware that can compromise their home networks and personal information," they said.
The authorities added that such malware will infect users' devices with malicious applications, turning them into part of a botnet – a network of compromised computers used to carry out cyberattacks such as distributed denial-of-service, or DDoS, attacks and spam campaigns.
The malware also commonly steals users' personal data and users' internet protocol, or IP, addresses to commit crimes, including phishing, ad fraud and running online scams.
"Users affected by such malware may notice slow device performance, unusual account behaviour, persistent pop-ups, suspicious programmes and system instability on their devices," said the police and CSA.
To protect their systems and personal information against botnets, users are advised to use official streaming services or purchase certified streaming devices from reputable brands.
"Buy products from reputable manufacturers who are more likely to produce devices that are secure, while considering industry standards and best practices for (the) Internet of Things", said the authorities.
Users should also refrain from downloading applications from third-party websites as these applications may contain malicious software that gives cybercriminals access to their personal data and device functions.
If their streaming devices support the use of antivirus applications, users should ensure that those applications are regularly updated.
Members of the public who suspect that their streaming devices are infected by malware are advised to disconnect the devices from the internet immediately, run security scans and uninstall any suspicious third-party apps.
They should also check their bank, Singpass, or Central Provident Fund accounts for unauthorised transactions.
"If malware is detected on your device or there are unauthorised transactions, report to the bank, relevant authorities and lodge a police report immediately," said SPF and CSA.
"Do not perform a factory reset before reporting the incident to the police as this could hinder investigations," they added.
If members of the public believe their accounts have been compromised, they should also change their passwords immediately, including for other accounts which use the same compromised password. They should also enable multi-factor authentication, if available, to secure their accounts.
They are also advised to perform a full system scan with an updated antivirus software if they have clicked on a phishing link or opened a suspicious attachment in a phishing email.
If there are unauthorised transactions detected in their bank accounts or suspicious activities in their Singpass accounts, they should report the incidents to their banks or the Singpass helpdesk immediately, said SPF and CSA.
Members of the public should also report the incidents to the relevant authorities and lodge police reports. They should also consider reporting the incidents to SingCERT.
In September 2021, a law was passed banning the sale of illegal streaming devices. Earlier this year, the owner of a company was jailed for six months and fined S$181,000 (US$139,000) for selling illegal streaming devices.
Information on the number of cases involving non-certified streaming devices was not included in Wednesday’s joint news release.