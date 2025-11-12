Singapore police, cybersecurity agency warn of malware in non-certified Android TV boxes

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) issued an advisory on Wednesday (Nov 12) warning members of the public about the dangers of using non-certified streaming devices.

Commonly known as Android TV boxes, these devices are used to watch streamed content on TVs.

While certified Android TV boxes will support official, licensed applications such as Netflix and Disney+, non-certified devices often support illegal streaming sites or distribute malicious applications, SPF and CSA said in a joint news release.

"Users who visit illegal streaming sites or download unofficial applications through their non-certified TV boxes may be exposed to malware that can compromise their home networks and personal information," they said.

The authorities added that such malware will infect users' devices with malicious applications, turning them into part of a botnet – a network of compromised computers used to carry out cyberattacks such as distributed denial-of-service, or DDoS, attacks and spam campaigns.

The malware also commonly steals users' personal data and users' internet protocol, or IP, addresses to commit crimes, including phishing, ad fraud and running online scams.

"Users affected by such malware may notice slow device performance, unusual account behaviour, persistent pop-ups, suspicious programmes and system instability on their devices," said the police and CSA.