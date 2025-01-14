Seven arrested over unauthorised address changes using ICA online service

SINGAPORE: Seven people have been arrested in connection with a series of unauthorised attempts to change registered residential addresses through an Immigration & Checkpoints Authority's (ICA) e-service, the police said on Tuesday (Jan 14).

The arrests come after ICA revealed on Jan 11 that perpetrators were exploiting stolen or compromised Singpass accounts to fraudulently alter the addresses of unsuspecting victims.

More than 60 officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Police Intelligence Department were involved in island-wide operations between Jan 11 and Jan 13 to conduct the arrests.

The seven suspects - six men and one woman aged between 19 and 32 - are believed to be responsible for at least 30 cases of attempted unauthorised address changes.

Six of them are being investigated for potentially violating the Computer Misuse Act 1993, facing charges of unlawful disclosure of access codes. One suspect is facing potential charges under the same act for unlawfully disclosing a Singpass password or access code.

Some of the suspects are also being investigated by ICA for alleged breaches of Regulation 20(a) of the National Registration Regulations.

The offences carry jail sentences of up to three years, fines, or both.