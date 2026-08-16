Police identify man after elderly man shoved to ground over patting girl's head
The incident, which was captured on CCTV, took place at a food court in Roxy Square mall along East Coast Road.
SINGAPORE: Police have identified a 40-year-old man in connection with an incident at a food court in which an elderly man was allegedly shoved to the ground after patting a young girl on the head.
The police confirmed on Sunday (Aug 16) that a report had been made and investigations are ongoing.
In response to CNA queries, they added that they had identified a man in relation to the assault of a 73-year-old man at 50 East Coast Road on Saturday at about 4.40pm.
"Members of the public are advised not to speculate on the incident or its circumstances, and to allow the police to conduct investigations and establish the facts of the case," the police said.
The incident came to public attention after social media posts by Bei-Ing Wanton Noodle appealing for information to identify a man involved in the confrontation.
The business operates two stalls, one at Roxy Square mall along East Road and the other in a coffee shop near Telok Kurau Road.
According to the posts, the incident happened on Saturday and involved the father of the person who wrote the posts.
CCTV footage posted by the business showed the incident taking place at the Roxy Square outlet.
The family said the man, who is in his 70s and has difficulty walking, had been walking past a table and using tables for support when he briefly reached out and patted a young girl on the head.
The child's father then became upset and confronted the elderly man, the family alleged.
CCTV footage showed the elderly man being shoved and falling to the ground.
The family said relatives who were present helped him up. It added that the elderly man initially did not want to pursue the matter further.
The other man later sat down with him, apologised and offered him a drink, according to the posts.
In a subsequent Facebook post, the family said the elderly man was suffering from back pain following the incident and appealed for information that could help identify the people involved.
It also urged those with information to contact the relevant authorities.
Another post, which was later removed, contained footage showing the two men seated across from each other at a table. According to the accompanying text, the girl's father apologised and said he had been "overprotective" of his daughter.
In a third post, Bei-Ing Wanton Noodle reiterated its appeal for information and said the matter remained unresolved.