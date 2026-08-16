Police identify man after elderly man shoved to ground over patting girl's head

SINGAPORE: Police have identified a 40-year-old man in connection with an incident at a food court in which an elderly man was allegedly shoved to the ground after patting a young girl on the head.

The police confirmed on Sunday (Aug 16) that a report had been made and investigations are ongoing.

In response to CNA queries, they added that they had identified a man in relation to the assault of a 73-year-old man at 50 East Coast Road on Saturday at about 4.40pm.

"Members of the public are advised not to speculate on the incident or its circumstances, and to allow the police to conduct investigations and establish the facts of the case," the police said.

The incident came to public attention after social media posts by Bei-Ing Wanton Noodle appealing for information to identify a man involved in the confrontation.

The business operates two stalls, one at Roxy Square mall along East Road and the other in a coffee shop near Telok Kurau Road.

According to the posts, the incident happened on Saturday and involved the father of the person who wrote the posts.

CCTV footage posted by the business showed the incident taking place at the Roxy Square outlet.