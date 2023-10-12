Logo
Singapore

Police investigating two kids for alleged involvement in killer litter incident in Ang Mo Kio
Screenshot of a video circulating on WhatsApp of a boy throwing objects over the parapet of an HDB block in Ang Mo Kio, while a girl watches on.

Yasmin Begum
12 Oct 2023 12:30PM (Updated: 12 Oct 2023 01:07PM)
SINGAPORE: Two children are under police investigation for their alleged involvement in a killer litter incident after objects, including a small bicycle, were thrown over the parapet of a Housing Board (HDB) block in Ang Mo Kio. 

In a video circulating on social media on Wednesday (Oct 11), a boy in a grey T-shirt can be seen on closed-circuit television (CCTV) throwing an object over the parapet, while a girl dressed in a pink blouse watches on. 

He later picked up a bicycle and hurled it over the parapet. The pair then ran away.

In response to CNA's queries, the police confirmed on Thursday that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing. 

According to the video, the children allegedly committed the killer litter acts at Block 244 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1. 

A spokesperson for Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC) told CNA that the town council was "aware of the unfortunate situation" and its cleaners had removed the broken bicycle.

It added that it had contacted the police and is aware the case is currently under police investigation.  

"AMKTC will continue to educate and remind residents to keep their corridors clear of obstructions and maintain their surroundings in the interest of public safety for all residents."

Source: CNA/yb(sn)

