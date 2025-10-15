Logo
Logo

Singapore

Full-time police national serviceman found with self-inflicted gunshot wound to the neck at Pasir Panjang Road
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singapore

Full-time police national serviceman found with self-inflicted gunshot wound to the neck at Pasir Panjang Road

The 23-year-old was conscious when taken to hospital. 

Full-time police national serviceman found with self-inflicted gunshot wound to the neck at Pasir Panjang Road

A view of the Shell petrol station at 328 Pasir Panjang Road. (Image: Google Street View)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

15 Oct 2025 11:43PM (Updated: 15 Oct 2025 11:58PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old on duty full-time police national serviceman was found alone with a gunshot wound to his neck on Wednesday (Oct 15).

He was found by his teammates in a toilet at 328 Pasir Panjang Road at about 9pm, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a statement.

328 Pasir Panjang Road is the address of a Shell petrol station.

“The officer was subsequently conveyed conscious to the hospital. His service revolver and remaining ammunition were accounted for and seized at scene. No other person was injured,” SPF said.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said the wound was believed to be self-inflicted.

“Police do not suspect foul play,” said SPF, adding that investigations are ongoing. 
 

Source: CNA/zl

Related Topics

Singapore Police Force
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement