Full-time police national serviceman found with self-inflicted gunshot wound to the neck at Pasir Panjang Road

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old on duty full-time police national serviceman was found alone with a gunshot wound to his neck on Wednesday (Oct 15).

He was found by his teammates in a toilet at 328 Pasir Panjang Road at about 9pm, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a statement.

328 Pasir Panjang Road is the address of a Shell petrol station.

“The officer was subsequently conveyed conscious to the hospital. His service revolver and remaining ammunition were accounted for and seized at scene. No other person was injured,” SPF said.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said the wound was believed to be self-inflicted.

“Police do not suspect foul play,” said SPF, adding that investigations are ongoing.

