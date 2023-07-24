Police officer who alleged workplace bullying before death offered help for 'substantial' work challenges: SPF
The police say they looked into the allegations of racial discrimination that Sergeant Uvaraja Gopal made in 2015 and found them to be unsubstantiated.
SINGAPORE: A police officer who made allegations of racism and workplace bullying before he died had faced "substantial challenges at work", for which his superiors had offered help, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Monday (Jul 24).
Sergeant Uvaraja Gopal, 35, died in hospital on Friday evening after he was found lying motionless at the foot of a Housing Board block in Yishun. The police do not suspect foul play.
In a Facebook post that was later removed, SGT Uvaraja said he had been bullied by his superiors and subjected to ethnic slurs by his teammates – claims that Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said on Friday that the police would investigate thoroughly.
Addressing the claims of racial discrimination, SPF said SGT Uvaraja had made allegations back in 2015, adding that these were looked into and found to be unsubstantiated.
SGT Uvaraja had served with the police for more than 10 years and was last an officer with Ang Mo Kio Police Division.
"At this point, we can set out only the known facts, as not all the relevant facts have been established. It is also inappropriate for the police to make any comments, or come to any conclusions, pending detailed investigations," the police said on Monday.
CLARIFICATIONS BY THE POLICE
The police said the sergeant had made a number of complaints against his superiors and peers over the years, and that all of these have been investigated and dealt with.
"Some of them are being investigated again, in the light of the allegations which he had made just prior to his passing away," said SPF.
SPF said the officer was provided coaching to address his performance issues and that he was given transfers, at his request, to six work units in nine years.
At his request, the officer was also granted additional leave since 2015 beyond his usual entitlements.
For example, he was at work for fewer than 30 days last year, as he was on various types of leave, including extended sick leave, unrecorded leave, and no pay leave. In 2023, he had been at work for fewer than 25 days, for similar reasons.
His supervisors had also arranged for counselling and "psychological assistance" for him at various points in his service from 2016.
In January this year, he was assigned a para-counsellor after he reported experiencing work stress.
On Feb 16, he reported to a new unit - following his request for a transfer from his previous unit - and "showed signed of being unstable", said SPF.
"He was counselled by a para-counsellor on the same day, and later attended to by a psychologist from the Police Psychological Services Department. Due to safety concerns, he was relieved from carrying firearms from Feb 16, 2023."
COMPLAINTS AGAINST OTHER OFFICERS
In August 2021, the police officer alerted his supervisors that he had spotted other officers vaping within the police compound.
An independent supervisor was tasked to perform searches for e-cigarettes and vaping devices within the station premises, and interview the officers concerned. The complaint was not made out, thus no disciplinary action was taken, said SPF.
In January this year, while in a different police unit, the officer alerted his supervisors that he spotted other officers smoking. Investigations found evidence of this and disciplinary action was taken against these officers.
"Following both incidents, his supervisors facilitated his request to transfer to another unit to start afresh, as he felt uncomfortable working with the colleagues he had reported on," said SPF.
RACIAL DISCRIMINATION CLAIMS
In his last Facebook post, SGT Uvaraja also alleged racial discriminiation at work.
"Specific to the allegations of racial discrimination, SPF takes a firm stance against such. The police are aware of the allegations of racial discrimination made by the late SGT Uvaraja in 2015," said SPF.
The police said they had looked into these complaints and interviewed the officers involved. These allegations were "found to be unsubstantiated", said the SPF.
The police added that it would review and investigate again these allegations, and refer the findings to the Attorney-General's Chambers.
"The findings will also be submitted to the Minister for Home Affairs, for his decision on whether the findings should be further reviewed," said the police.
TENSIONS WITH HIS FAMILY
In their statement on Monday, the police said that interviews showed the officer had "tensions with his family".
"We have informed his parents and brothers (the involved parties) that the following will be disclosed and they have expressed their understanding on the release of the information," said SPF.
On Jul 13, the police received multiple calls for help at his parents' residence. When officers arrived, the sergeant was in a dispute with his family over financial matters.
He had also allegedly assaulted his brother. The police started investigations against him for a case of voluntarily causing hurt and intentional harassment. This is a pending case, said SPF.
A day later, the sergeant's mother lodged a police report against him, saying she feared for her safety. This was followed by a call for police assistance later in the day by SGT Uvaraja's sister-in-law that he was outside her house. He left the area after the police arrived.
On Sunday, Mr Shanmugam and Member of Parliament Derrick Goh paid their respects at SGT Uvaraja's wake held in Yishun. Both are MPs for Nee Soon Group Representation Constituency.
"In the GRC ... our practice is that the MPs, when they know of a wake, and they are able to, they go for the wake," Mr Shanmugam told reporters, adding that the focus should be on the family and their grieving process.
"I told them, as I've said in my post, there will be a thorough investigation."
