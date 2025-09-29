Singapore police to launch AI chatbot to assist public in lodging reports

Currently, when lodging a police report at the self-help kiosks, members of the public may inadvertently leave out essential details as they may not be aware of the type of information needed by the police.

"As a result, investigation officers (IO) often need to make follow-up calls to them to clarify and gather further details, which takes up time for both the members of the public and the IOs," said SPF.

With the R-COP, the police aim to improve the report lodging experience and ensure that critical information is comprehensively and accurately captured at the point of reporting to reduce the need for follow-up calls, SPF added.

HOW THE AI-ASSISTED CHATBOT WORKS

Depending on the nature of the incident being reported, members of the public will be given various prompts to provide relevant details through a chatbot conversation.

The chatbot provides examples of incident details required. More guidance is also available for those making scam reports.

At the end of the process, a draft report will be generated for the person lodging the report for review and edits before it is submitted. Once that happens, an investigation officer will be assigned to the case.

Members of the media had the opportunity to test out the AI chatbot last Friday, ahead of its launch. CNA also gave the current reporting system a try to see how it differed from the new one.

We attempted to report a hit-and-run incident on both systems, but without explicitly calling it as such. We used phrases such as "another car banged into mine" and "took off without stopping".