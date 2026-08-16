Police report lodged after elderly man shoved to ground in dispute over patting girl's head

SINGAPORE: A police report has been lodged over an incident at a food court involving an elderly man who was shoved to the ground following an interaction in which he patted a young girl on the head.

The police confirmed on Sunday (Aug 16) that a report had been made and investigations are ongoing.

The incident came to public attention after social media posts by Bei-Ing Wanton Noodle appealing for information to identify a man involved in the confrontation.

The business operates two stalls, one at Roxy Square mall along East Road and the other in a coffee shop near Telok Kurau Road.

According to the posts, the incident happened on Saturday and involved the father of the person who wrote the posts.

CCTV footage posted by the business showed the incident taking place at the Roxy Square outlet.