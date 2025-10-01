Police warn of SG60, CDC voucher scams on Telegram, Instagram

SINGAPORE: The police warned on Wednesday (Oct 1) of a resurgence in scams involving fraudulent Telegram channels and Instagram accounts that promote government payouts.

According to the news release, these fake accounts would promote government payouts, such as SG60 and Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers.



This would lead to the takeover of the victims’ Telegram accounts, said the police.

The police highlighted that victims would receive messages from Telegram channels masquerading as official channels, such as “CDC Vouchers” and fake Instagram accounts, such as “govh.sg”.

These messages would contain infographics encouraging people to claim their SG60 or CDC vouchers through these channels.

Upon clicking on the links in the channels, victims would be asked to disclose personal information such as mobile numbers, names and NRIC numbers.

They may also be prompted to provide Telegram codes, which in turn would allow scammers to take over their Telegram accounts, the police said.

Scammers would use the victims’ Telegram accounts to then disseminate phishing links to the victims’ contacts or add victims and their contacts to chat groups that promoted fraudulent investment schemes.