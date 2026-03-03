No horse run: Police called in after two escaped horses spotted in Pasir Ris

SINGAPORE: Two escaped horses which were spotted running down a road in Pasir Ris on Tuesday (Mar 3) have been secured and are back safely in their stables.

Police said they received a call for assistance regarding two horses along Elias Road at about 11.20am.

“Officers responded promptly and worked with stable staff to safely secure the horses,” police said.

“The horses were subsequently returned to their stables without incident.”

In one video viewed by CNA, a white horse is seen galloping down Pasir Ris Drive 3 as traffic follows cautiously.

The horse then turns to the left and runs under the drop-off porch at a HDB block. It later leaves the porch and canters on the grass next to the sidewalk back in the direction of Elias Road.

And in another video, a brown horse is shown crossing a traffic junction at Pasir Ris Drive 3 and Elias Road as motorists look on.