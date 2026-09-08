Singapore's political salary framework must stay updated while preserving the ethos of service: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE: Singapore must keep its political salary framework updated to strike a balance between preserving the ethos of political service and widening the pool of citizens who can realistically consider serving, said Coordinating Minister for Public Services Chan Chun Sing on Tuesday (Sep 8).

By ensuring the framework stays updated, capable and committed people from different backgrounds and at different stages of life can step forward to serve, not just those who are financially independent or have made exceptional lifestyle choices, he said.

“We want to be able to say to capable Singaporeans, ‘Singapore needs you, and while political service involves sacrifices, it will not come at an unreasonable cost to you and your family’,” Mr Chan said in parliament.

He was giving the government’s response to the 2026 Review Committee’s report, which covered the review of salaries for political appointment holders and Members of Parliament.

Mr Chan spoke after Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Tuesday that Singapore's incumbent political appointment holders will receive a salary increase of up to 9 per cent.

The review was fundamentally about giving Singapore a better chance to build a “first-rate team”, said Mr Chan, who is also Minister for Defence.

Younger Singaporeans may be building careers, raising families and taking on major financial commitments in their 30s and 40s.

The government wants such people to be able to enter public office in their prime so that they have the energy and runway to build up experience and trust with Singaporeans.

At the same time, those who are more established in their careers can be earning millions of dollars a year.

“We are not trying to match that, nor should we,” said Mr Chan. “But we cannot pretend that such opportunity costs do not exist.”

He then said the government understands that it will never be able to match the pay of all the people it hopes to recruit, and that no matter how much political office holders are paid, some people will never choose to join.

On the other hand, money cannot be the primary motivation for anyone who enters political service, he said. “If money is your main reason for wanting to be a minister, frankly, you are not the person we are looking for.”

Hence, there should be a balance that allows more Singaporeans to consider serving, without affecting the ethos of political service, he said.