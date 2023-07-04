Polyclinics to set aside slots for walk-in patients with urgent medical needs, elderly patients with mobility issues

SINGAPORE: Polyclinics will set aside slots for walk-in patients with urgent medical needs and elderly patients who are frail and have mobility issues, Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary said in response to questions about polyclinic appointments on Tuesday (Jul 4).

Members of Parliament (MPs) had filed questions on how the Ministry of Health (MOH) would ensure access to polyclinic care for the elderly who cannot book appointments online, and others asked if it was possible to release appointment slots in a few fixed tranches each day rather than a single release at 10pm.

The issue of patients being unable to secure online appointments is not a new one, with MPs raising such concerns in earlier sittings.

On Tuesday, Dr Janil noted that the healthcare system was facing increasing demand due to an ageing population, and that new polyclinics had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As a result, some polyclinics have greater demand and less easy availability of appointments," said Dr Janil.

Polyclinics will put in place short-term measures to address these issues.

It will set aside slots for walk-in patients with urgent medical needs and elderly patients, particularly those who are frail and who have mobility issues.

"To do so, non-urgent cases may be given an appointment for another day or advised to seek treatment at a nearby Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) GP (general practitioner) clinic. Polyclinics will also try to leverage telemedicine as much as possible, and contract private GPs to help deliver the service," said Dr Janil.

Responding to MP He Ting Ru's (WP-Sengkang) question on releasing appointment slots in tranches, Dr Janil said some polyclinics already did so.

"However, this does not solve the issue of capacity constraint and in fact may frustrate patients more if they are repeatedly unable to book appointments," he added.

MP Tan Wu Meng (PAP-Jurong) asked for monthly data showing how fast online booking slots are fully reserved, and how many patients logged into the polyclinic online appointment booking system the night before a consultation date but did not proceed to book one.

Dr Janil said MOH did not have the data requested by Dr Tan.