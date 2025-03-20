Rain soaks Porsche Singapore Classic, forcing postponement of golf tournament’s opening round

SINGAPORE: What was supposed to be a day of world-class golf turned into a test of patience as the heavens opened over the 2025 Porsche Singapore Classic at Laguna National Golf Resort Club on Thursday (Mar 20).

Drenched by the unrelenting downpour, organisers had to push back the opening round to Friday instead, weather permitting.

"Due to persistent inclement weather, round one of the Porsche Singapore Classic will not commence today and will take place on Friday, Mar 21, with tee times remaining as originally published," said a DP World Tour spokesperson on Thursday.

"Round two will take place on Saturday, Mar 22, with tee times remaining as originally published. The DP World Tour will continue to monitor conditions ahead of round one."