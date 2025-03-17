PUB warns of flash floods as wetter weather expected Mar 19 to 21 due to monsoon surge

SINGAPORE: National water agency PUB warned on Monday (Mar 17) that flash floods could occur, with wet weather forecast for later in the week.

A monsoon surge is expected between Mar 19 and Mar 21, bringing moderate to heavy rain across Singapore, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

In addition to the rain, the Met Service predicted that the surge would also bring about windy and cooler conditions, including lower daily minimum temperatures of about 22 degrees Celsius.

Subsequently, daily temperatures may range between 24 and 34 degrees Celsius on most days in March.

The monsoon surge comes as north-easterly winds strengthen over the South China Sea, which will cause extensive rain clouds to form over the surrounding region.

"Intense rainfall may overwhelm our drains and canals temporarily, causing flash floods," said PUB in a Facebook post, advising the public to subscribe to its flood alerts and adjust any planned travel routes accordingly.

There will also be short thundery showers in the afternoon for the rest of the fortnight in March, said MSS in its forecast.

It added that it expects the overall rainfall for the second half of the month to be "above average" over most parts of Singapore.

The average rainfall for March is 151.7mm, according to historical data between 1991 and 2020.