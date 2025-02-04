Singapore to spend S$150 million on drainage projects in 2025 to improve flood resilience

SINGAPORE: Singapore will spend about S$150 million (US$110.6 million) on drainage upgrading projects in the 2025 financial year to strengthen the country's flood resilience amid increasing risks due to climate change.

There are now 19 ongoing drainage upgrading projects, with six more slated to commence in 2025, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu in parliament on Tuesday (Feb 4).

She was responding to questions from Members of Parliament in the wake of two monsoon surges which brought about prolonged rain in Singapore last month. The first lasted four days from Jan 10 to Jan 13, while the second went on for three days from Jan 17 to Jan 19.

More than 255mm of rainfall was recorded at Changi during the first spell, above Singapore's average monthly rainfall of 222.4mm in January.

Ms Fu said there was one incident of flooding over the two surges, occurring along a stretch of Jalan Seaview in Mountbatten.

Flooding on the road was about 0.3m and lasted about three hours, causing a house next to the road to experience flooding within its car porch.



Ms Fu said this was the only stretch of road along Jalan Seaview that experienced flooding.

“While PUB had upgraded the roadside drains at Jalan Seaview in 2014 to increase their drainage capacity, some areas in the vicinity of Jalan Seaview are still susceptible to flooding as the road levels are marginally above the high tide level,” the minister explained, referring to the national water agency.

“The longer-term plan is to reclaim and build Long Island which will protect the East Coast area, including Jalan Seaview from rising sea levels and tidal floods,” she added.