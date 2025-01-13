Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

12 flights diverted from Changi Airport due to poor weather conditions
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

12 flights diverted from Changi Airport due to poor weather conditions

Another six flights were diverted from Seletar Airport to Changi Airport.

12 flights diverted from Changi Airport due to poor weather conditions

The control tower of Changi Airport in Singapore. (File photo: AFP/Roslan Rahman)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Rachel Lim
Rachel Lim
13 Jan 2025 03:07PM (Updated: 13 Jan 2025 03:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Twelve flights have been diverted from Changi Airport since Friday evening (Jan 10) after a monsoon surge led to prolonged rain in Singapore.

The flights, operated by various airlines, were from destinations including Bangkok, Jakarta, Phuket and Shanghai, said Changi Airport Group (CAG) on Monday in response to CNA’s queries. 

They were diverted to regional airports such as Johor Bahru, Kuala Lumpur and Batam.

Six non-commercial flights bound for Seletar Airport were diverted to Changi Airport, CAG added. 

Since Friday, Singapore has been experiencing prolonged rain, with moderate to heavy downpours in many areas, said national water agency PUB in a Facebook post on Sunday. The rainy weather is expected to last until Monday. 

A monsoon surge refers to a strengthening of winds over the South China Sea, causing extensive rainclouds to form over a surrounding region.

From Friday to Saturday, Changi recorded the highest total rainfall at 255.2mm. This amount is more than Singapore's average monthly rainfall of 222.4mm in January, said PUB. 

People are advised to use the MyENV app or PUB Flood Alerts Telegram channel to receive heavy rain alerts, avoid flood risk locations and stay updated on flood warnings.

Also read:

Source: CNA/rl(mi)

Related Topics

weather aviation Changi Airport Changi Airport Group

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement