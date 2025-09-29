Singapore PRs overseas without valid re-entry permit to have 180 days to apply for one before losing status

SINGAPORE: Permanent residents (PRs) who are outside Singapore without a valid re-entry permit will have 180 days to apply for one before losing their PR status.

This change will take effect from Dec 1, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday (Sep 29), adding that it is part of the phased operationalisation of the Immigration (Amendment) Act that was passed in parliament 2023.

A valid re-entry permit is necessary whenever a permanent resident travels out of Singapore, according to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) website. It allows them to retain their PR status while abroad.

Re-entry permits have a fixed validity period and allow permanent residents to re-enter Singapore after having left the country temporarily.

Currently, permanent residents who are outside of Singapore without a valid re-entry permit are deemed by ICA to have lost their PR status immediately.

They have a one-month grace period after their re-entry permit has expired to apply for a new one if they wish to reinstate their PR status.

If the application is approved, their status is reinstated.

ICA has been exercising flexibility in allowing some permanent residents who miss the deadline to have their PR status reinstated if they have legitimate reasons, such as being hospitalised overseas, said MHA in a press release.

“However, this means that the permanent resident had effectively lost his PR status during the period between the re-entry permit expiry and PR reinstatement,” said the ministry.

“This process presents some uncertainty about an individual’s PR status and corresponding benefits, from the time he loses his PR status till his application for a re-entry permit is approved.”