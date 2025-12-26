Woman to be charged with vandalism after 'offensive words' spray-painted on Salvation Army premises

SINGAPORE: A 43-year-old woman who was arrested for allegedly spray painting "offensive words" at The Salvation Army at Upper Bukit Timah will be charged in court on Saturday (Dec 27), the police said on Friday.

The police said that the Chinese Australian woman had on Thursday allegedly used red spray paint to scribble "offensive words" on the walls of the building on Praisehaven - The Salvation Army's premises and three vans.

A can of red spray paint was found at the premises and seized as a case exhibit, the police said in a statement.

The woman will be charged in court on Saturday with the offence of vandalism.



If found guilty, she may be fined up to S$2,000 (US$1,600) or jailed for up to three years. While the Vandalism Act 1966 provides for caning for offenders, women are not liable for caning, the police said.

"The police take a very serious view of such acts, and offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law."