Woman arrested for suspected involvement in spray painting 'offensive words' on Salvation Army premises

SINGAPORE: A 43-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday (Dec 25) for her suspected involvement in spray painting "offensive words" at The Salvation Army at Upper Bukit Timah.

In response to CNA's query, police said they received a call for assistance regarding a case of graffiti at Praisehaven - The Salvation Army at about 9.15am on Thursday.



"Offensive words written with red spray paint were found scribbled on the premises and on properties belonging to Praisehaven - The Salvation Army, including the building's walls and three vans," police said.



In a post on Sgfollowsall's Instagram account at around 2pm, a follower shared: "Several parts of the walls and vehicles were spray-painted with a red canister. With ill-intended words."



The social media post also said that police "have the place surrounded" and a red spray canister was found on site.





