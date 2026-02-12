Preschoolers learn to prep emergency kits in pilot to boost psychological resilience

BUILDING RESILIENCE EARLY

This comes as Singapore steps up efforts to strengthen psychological resilience among young people under the Total Defence exercise.

Early childhood practitioner Samantha Tan, a member of the Advisory Council on Community Relations in Defence (ACCORD), said it is important for children to begin developing resilience from a young age.

“It's not that we only foster it in adulthood, and it's not that we only can have experiences that are challenging in adulthood. It can happen to anyone, anytime, at any age,” said Ms Tan, who is the founder of constructivist education and play centre Kurios Oasis.

“So with this programme, we hope that parents will know that psychological resilience is something that can be fostered through real experiences, not something that is explicitly taught in the classroom.”

Experts said starting early is key to building strong support systems before crises occur.

Dr Annabelle Chow, principal clinical psychologist at Annabelle Psychology, said a common misconception is that children are too young to understand difficult situations around them.

She added that resilience can be nurtured from as young as four, provided age-appropriate methods are used.

“It can be built into their daily challenges and tasks. It helps them to build the capacity to manage bigger matters later,” said Dr Chow.

“It can start from even basic emotional awareness, (such as) getting them to label their feelings, learning that this distress, whatever they experience, will come and go, and that it's not permanent,” she added.

“The earlier you teach them these skills, the more resilient and creative they can get with managing their stress. I think helping to manage and adapt to stress is a really important life skill.”