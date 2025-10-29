Preschool in molest case fined; three of its employees barred from working in sector: ECDA

SINGAPORE: The preschool that employed a man who went on to molest three toddlers on its premises was fined S$26,200 (US$20,230) by the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA).

The fine was meted out in May 2024 after ECDA's investigations uncovered multiple breaches of the Early Childhood Development Centres (ECDC) Act and Regulations at the preschool that had compromised the safety of the children in its care, an agency spokesperson said on Wednesday (Oct 29) in response to queries from CNA.

ECDA had been informed of one of the man's offences against one of the children by the preschool on Dec 5, 2023, and later learned from the police and the preschool of further offences he committed against the two other children.

The agency later commenced investigations into the safety procedures and child-safe policies at the preschool and completed these in February 2024.

In addition to the fine, new enrolments were also restricted at the preschool, and its licence tenure was shortened from 36 months to six months, the spokesperson said.

These penalties were not made public at the time as the man's case was still before the courts, ECDA told CNA.

ECDA also took action against four members of the preschool's management, with three of them having been barred from working in the preschool sector since April 2024.

All four staff members have been removed from their posts by the preschool's operator, the spokesperson said.

"On Feb 21, 2025, these four staff members were charged by the police for intentionally omitting information on the incidents," the spokesperson added.

"One of them was granted a discharge amounting to acquittal by the courts on Jul 16, 2025, and subsequently given a stern warning. The remaining three staff members were also charged for their involvement in tampering (with) evidence."

The spokesperson said that ECDA was not able to provide further comments on their alleged offences as their court proceedings are ongoing.

Four teaching staff members at the preschool had also been reprimanded for failing to exercise vigilance in the supervision of the children in their care, the spokesperson said.

"One staff member was issued a stern reminder, and the other three were issued warnings," they added.

"Staff members issued with warnings are required to declare the warning, which will be taken into consideration when they seek re-employment in the preschool sector within two years."