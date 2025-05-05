Jail for former preschool teacher who abused two toddlers, trapped them using furniture

SINGAPORE: A preschool teacher who trapped two toddlers under a table, slapped them and treated them roughly was sentenced to 19 months' jail on Monday (May 5).

The offender and the preschool cannot be named due to a court order protecting the identities of the two young victims.

The woman, now 30, was fired by the preschool on Jun 29, 2022, two days after the last incident of abuse.

She pleaded guilty to three charges of ill-treating a child, with another three similar charges taken into consideration for sentencing.

Last month, her colleague was sentenced to two weeks' jail for passively watching while the woman abused one of the children.

On Monday, the prosecution played closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the abuse to a closed courtroom, with media and members of the public allowed back in only after it had ended.

The acts captured on video prompted District Judge Eddy Tham to say that "the statement of facts made for painful reading, but the video footages made it much worse".

FIRST DAY

The offender started working in the preschool in July 2020, caring for infants under 18 months. In January 2022, she started teaching a play-group class for children aged 18 to 36 months.

The two victims were a girl aged about one year and nine months and a boy aged about two years and one month at the time of the offences.

Both attended the preschool every weekday and were regularly under the offender's care.

The first incident took place at about 10am on Jun 22, 2022.

The boy was sitting on the floor near the woman who was seated on a chair. She pulled him near her and then pulled a table towards them until it hit the back of the boy's head.

She then shoved the boy's head under the table, causing him to be trapped there for about 13 minutes. The toddler emerged only when the woman dragged him out by his arm. He started bawling as a result.

Irritated, the woman got up and pushed the boy several times to get him to walk forward. She wiped the tears off his face roughly with tissue paper, then dragged him into a storeroom at about 10.20am.

The storeroom was not lit inside and contained equipment that was not safe for children, including a ladder, bleach, cleaning fluids and insecticide.

The boy remained alone in the storeroom while the offender's colleague squatted outside to keep watch.

It was not stated in court documents if the storeroom door was closed but later, the offender took a chair to the entrance of the room, stood on it and started dropping foam blocks into the room through an opening above the door.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Ariel Tan, who referred to the CCTV footage, said that the offender was "grinning away" as she did this.

She let the boy out of the storeroom at around 10.25am, about five minutes or so after he was dragged there.