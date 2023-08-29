Another preschool teacher arrested for allegedly hitting boy at Choa Chu Kang childcare centre

SINGAPORE: A 48-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday (Aug 29) after a new video surfaced on social media showing a Kinderland preschool teacher allegedly hitting a child.

This is the second arrest of a preschool teacher this week for allegedly mistreating children under their care. Both cases involved preschools from the Kinderland chain.

The latest video posted on Tuesday morning was purportedly taken at a Kinderland preschool at Sunshine Place in Choa Chu Kang.

A teacher is seen forcefully handing a water bottle to a boy before smacking him on the head several times and pushing him away.

Another child is seated on a chair in front of the teacher, and the woman has her legs up on the chair on either side of the child.

"A 48-year-old woman was subsequently arrested for voluntarily causing hurt read with enhanced penalties for offences against person below 14 years of age," the police said in an updated statement, adding that it was alerted to the case at about 11.40am on Tuesday.

The police earlier confirmed that a report was lodged and that investigations are ongoing.

Kinderland said in a press statement on Tuesday night that the teacher has been suspended.

"The principal of the centre has likewise reached out to the parents of the boy and offered our apologies," the statement added.

This comes a day after footage of another teacher allegedly ill-treating children at Kinderland's Woodlands Mart preschool circulated widely on social media.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested on Monday. She will be charged in court on Wednesday with the ill-treatment of a child or young person.

If found guilty, she faces a jail term of up to eight years, a fine of up to S$8,000 (US$5,900), or both.