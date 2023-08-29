Parents withdraw their children from Woodlands preschool after videos of alleged abuse by teacher

Ms Moon Tan, a mother of two, also told CNA on Tuesday that she has withdrawn her younger daughter from the school on Monday after she learnt about the incident.

Ms Tan’s daughter, who was enrolled earlier this year and was in that teacher's class, is in one of the videos although she “was not being abused in the video”.

But the 32-year-old recalled “a couple of times" her daughter "came out (of class) crying for no reason” when she picked her up, she said. She “firmly believes” her daughter had been abused too.

She added that her daughter is unable to communicate yet so she wasn’t able to ask her what happened.

While Ms Tan said she feels “this school is no longer safe”, her elder child will continue to go there as she is graduating in a few months.

“It's just rage, it's totally unacceptable. Very heart pain to see those torture on small kids,” she told CNA about her reaction to the videos.

When Ms Tan asked to withdraw her younger daughter from the school, they “immediately” sent her a withdrawal link for her to fill up a form, without asking further questions.

She said that she did not receive a personal apology from the school and added that if not for the videos, parents might not have known about the incidents.

Any incidents of other children who may have received similar treatment from the teacher were “not being brought up”.

She shared that other parents have also requested for an “immediate withdrawal” of their child from the school with “no waiting period”.

Another parent, Mr Fachruddin Dzaki, 45, agreed that what the teacher did is "not acceptable at all", but he intends to keep his son enrolled in the school.

"We understand that not all of them (are like that)," he said. "Most teachers are okay, but unluckily, this happened at my son's centre."

"Any workplace will have black sheep, but I feel sad for the parents of the children (who were allegedly abused)," Mr Dzaki told reporters. His 2-year-old son has been attending Kinderland since he was a few months old.

"What we can do is be careful, be vigilant," he added.