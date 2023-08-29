Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Singapore police arrest teacher who allegedly abused Woodlands preschool kids
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Singapore police arrest teacher who allegedly abused Woodlands preschool kids

Singapore police arrest teacher who allegedly abused Woodlands preschool kids

Kinderland Preschool @ Woodlands Mart pictured on Aug 29, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Hanidah Amin)

29 Aug 2023 01:29PM (Updated: 29 Aug 2023 02:05PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old woman has been arrested for her suspected involvement in a case of ill-treatment of children, said the police on Tuesday (Aug 29).

The police said they received a report on Monday at around 1pm, pointing to videos circulating online of a preschool teacher allegedly abusing young children.

Three videos of the teacher's interactions with children at what appeared to be Kinderland Preschool @ Woodlands Mart had surfaced on social media, showing her handling the kids roughly.

In two videos, the teacher can be seen trying to force children to drink water by holding the heads back or putting them on the floor and pouring the liquid into their mouths. In a third clip, the teacher is seen shouting and hitting a child multiple times with a book.

The preschool is located within the Sembawang West ward of Member of Parliament Poh Li San, who wrote on Facebook that she was assisting affected parents and children.

"Such unprofessional and harsh actions to the poor children cannot be condoned," she said.

The teacher has since been fired and the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA), which oversees the preschool sector, is also looking into the matter.

The police on Tuesday said that officers established the woman's identity through follow-up investigations and arrested her.

She will be charged in court on Wednesday with the offence of ill-treatment of a child or young person. If found guilty, she faces a jail term of up to eight years, a fine of up to S$8,000 (US$5,900), or both.

Related:

Source: CNA/rc(jo)

Related Topics

police teacher pre-school ECDA early childhood

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.