Watch live: President Tharman's speech at opening session of Singapore Parliament
President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will outline the priorities, policies and programmes of the government.

05 Sep 2025 07:00PM (Updated: 05 Sep 2025 08:07PM)
SINGAPORE: President Tharman Shanmugaratnam is addressing Members of Parliament (MPs) at the opening session of the 15th Parliament on Friday (Sep 5). His speech, which started at 8pm, will outline the priorities, policies and programmes of the government.

His speech comes after MPs took their oaths to represent the people in Singapore’s legislative body. There are a total of 99 MPs in the 15th Parliament. They include 32 first-time MPs, including seven who have been appointed as political office holders. Two are Non-Constituency Members of Parliament.

 

