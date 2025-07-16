41 schools oversubscribed in Phase 2A of P1 registration exercise
The most oversubscribed school in Phase 2A was Gongshang Primary School in Tampines, up from third place in 2024.
SINGAPORE: A total of 41 schools were oversubscribed in Phase 2A of the Primary 1 registration exercise this year, an increase from last year, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Wednesday (Jul 16).
The most oversubscribed school in Phase 2A was Gongshang Primary School in Tampines, with 203 applicants for 67 spaces.
Applications under Phase 2A started at 9am on Jul 10 and concluded at 4.30pm the next day.
Use our table to find the results of every primary school. Ballot results are out this Friday:
The next two most oversubscribed schools were South View Primary School in Chua Chu Kang with 191 applicants for 66 spots, and Princess Elizabeth Primary School in Bukit Batok, with 145 applicants for 52 spots.
They were followed by Temasek Primary School in Bedok South and Yangzheng Primary School in Serangoon.
Princess Elizabeth Primary, Gongshang Primary and Temasek Primary were also among the top four most oversubscribed schools last year.
Phase 2A is for children whose parent or sibling is a former student of the school, including those who joined as alumni. It is also for children whose parent is a staff member at the school, or a member of the school advisory or management committee.
Children who went to a MOE kindergarten under the purview of and located within the primary school can also apply under Phase 2A.
BALLOTING
Of the 41 schools that were oversubscribed, 38 will undergo balloting.
Balloting is conducted when the number of applicants exceeds the number of vacancies. This takes place in any phase from Phase 2A to Phase 2C supplementary.
Priority admission into the school is given in this order: Singaporeans living within 1km of the school, Singaporeans living between 1km and 2km of the school, then Singaporeans living further than 2km from the school. They are followed by permanent residents in the same distance groups.
Which schools are going to ballot?
- Angsana Primary School
- Frontier Primary School
- Gongshang Primary School
- Huamin Primary School
- Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School
- Princess Elizabeth Primary School
- Punggol Green Primary School
- Sengkang Green Primary School
- Shuqun Primary School
- South View Primary School
- Temasek Primary School
- Waterway Primary School
- Yangzheng Primary School
Balloting for Singaporean children living between 1km and 2km of the school:
- Catholic High School (Primary)
- Nan Hua Primary School
- Rosyth School
- Rulang Primary School
- Wellington Primary School
- Westwood Primary School
Balloting for Singaporean children living further than 2km from the school:
- Ai Tong School
- CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' School (Primary)
- Chongfu School
- Fairfield Methodist School (Primary)
- Jurong West Primary School
- Nanyang Primary School
- Naval Base Primary School
- Northland Primary School
- Pei Chun Public School
- Red Swastika School
- Singapore Chinese Girls' Primary School
- Tanjong Katong Primary School
- Tao Nan School
- Yu Neng Primary School
Balloting for PR children living within 1km of the school:
- Horizon Primary School
- Jing Shan Primary School
- Punggol Primary School
- Valour Primary School
- Zhenghua Primary School
Oversubscribed but no ballot:
- North View Primary School
- Pasir Ris Primary School
- Riverside Primary School
Twenty spaces are reserved for students applying under Phase 2B, while 40 vacancies are reserved for those applying under Phase 2C.
Vacancies for Phase 2B will be updated on Jul 18, before applications open at 9am on Jul 21.
Phase 2B is for parents who have joined the primary school as a volunteer no later than Jul 1 of the year before Primary 1 registration. They must have given at least 40 hours of voluntary service to the school by Jun 30 that year.
Parents who are endorsed by the church or clan directly connected with the primary school can also apply in this phase, as can parents who are endorsed as active community leaders.