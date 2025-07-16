41 schools oversubscribed in Phase 2A of P1 registration exercise

The next two most oversubscribed schools were South View Primary School in Chua Chu Kang with 191 applicants for 66 spots, and Princess Elizabeth Primary School in Bukit Batok, with 145 applicants for 52 spots.

They were followed by Temasek Primary School in Bedok South and Yangzheng Primary School in Serangoon.

Princess Elizabeth Primary, Gongshang Primary and Temasek Primary were also among the top four most oversubscribed schools last year.

Phase 2A is for children whose parent or sibling is a former student of the school, including those who joined as alumni. It is also for children whose parent is a staff member at the school, or a member of the school advisory or management committee.

Children who went to a MOE kindergarten under the purview of and located within the primary school can also apply under Phase 2A.

BALLOTING

Of the 41 schools that were oversubscribed, 38 will undergo balloting.

Balloting is conducted when the number of applicants exceeds the number of vacancies. This takes place in any phase from Phase 2A to Phase 2C supplementary.

Priority admission into the school is given in this order: Singaporeans living within 1km of the school, Singaporeans living between 1km and 2km of the school, then Singaporeans living further than 2km from the school. They are followed by permanent residents in the same distance groups.