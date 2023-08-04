Does the Primary 1 registration system put too much focus on the parent instead of the child?

SINGAPORE: Scouting for potential primary schools years in advance, volunteering at a school to increase their child’s chances of admittance, and even moving homes to qualify for entry into a school based on distance criteria.

Singaporean parents have done all that and more in preparation for the Primary 1 registration process. But as far as one academic is concerned, the Primary 1 registration system puts too much weight on the connections and efforts of the parents.

Most of the registration criteria have nothing to do with the individual child, noted Associate Professor Jason Tan from the National Institute of Education (NIE).

“Instead, they have everything to do with what the parents bring to the table,” he told CNA podcast Heart of the Matter.

For example, factors like where they live, whether they qualify as alumni, and whether they are staff members are taken into account, he said.

These can give parents an advantage, as priority is given based on such factors.

“This, to me, is a kind of anomalous situation. In an education system that claims to work along meritocratic lines, it really depends a lot on what the parents can bring when it comes to helping their child's place in preferred schools,” he said.

The registration process is currently ongoing. Registration for Phase 2C ended on Thursday (Aug 3) and the next phase will open on Aug 17.