Does the Primary 1 registration system put too much focus on the parent instead of the child?
There is a constant “tussle” between the macro-level goals of the Ministry of Education (MOE) like encouraging greater racial or socio-economic diversity and parents’ preferences for their children, one academic told CNA Podcast Heart of The Matter.
SINGAPORE: Scouting for potential primary schools years in advance, volunteering at a school to increase their child’s chances of admittance, and even moving homes to qualify for entry into a school based on distance criteria.
Singaporean parents have done all that and more in preparation for the Primary 1 registration process. But as far as one academic is concerned, the Primary 1 registration system puts too much weight on the connections and efforts of the parents.
Most of the registration criteria have nothing to do with the individual child, noted Associate Professor Jason Tan from the National Institute of Education (NIE).
“Instead, they have everything to do with what the parents bring to the table,” he told CNA podcast Heart of the Matter.
For example, factors like where they live, whether they qualify as alumni, and whether they are staff members are taken into account, he said.
These can give parents an advantage, as priority is given based on such factors.
“This, to me, is a kind of anomalous situation. In an education system that claims to work along meritocratic lines, it really depends a lot on what the parents can bring when it comes to helping their child's place in preferred schools,” he said.
The registration process is currently ongoing. Registration for Phase 2C ended on Thursday (Aug 3) and the next phase will open on Aug 17.
How the Primary 1 registration system works
Phase 1: Child has a sibling studying in the school
Phase 2A: Child’s sibling or parent is former student, parent is member of the school advisory or management committee, parent is a school staff member, or child is in a MOE kindergarten located within the school premises
Phase 2B: Parent volunteer has contributed required hours of service by middle of Primary 1 registration year, is endorsed by church or clan directly related to the school, or is endorsed as an active community leader
Phase 2C: Child is not yet registered in a primary school
Phase 2C (Supplementary): Child is not yet registered in a primary school after Phase 2C.
Phase 3: For international students
At the same time, however, it is difficult to remove all traces of parental influence or privilege, Assoc Prof Tan acknowledged.
The only way to make the system completely fair would be to use a computerised random lottery, he said.
But “most of us, I guess, would be completely horrified by that idea. Because then my child would have to travel maybe 10km”, he added.
THE NEED FOR DIVERSITY
He questioned how diverse schools need to be, adding that the idea that schools ought to be common spaces where children from diverse backgrounds can meet and interact is the centre of a long-standing debate.
“We also have to remember that the schools are trying to fulfil so many different sorts of objectives,” he said, adding that MOE has been trying to prioritise the needs of Singaporeans over permanent residents and international students.
“You could very well argue that there's a case for having that broader international mix in our schools, if you think of diversity beyond the shores of Singapore. But then what we have here is this attempt to reconcile quite a few different objectives. And it's not always easy to do so in a very neat and satisfactory manner.”
MAKING INFORMED DECISIONS
In the face of many competing factors, parents have to make informed decisions, he said.
They have to take the time to find out more about the schools they are considering, he said. But beyond the attributes of the school like its heritage and PSLE results, parents have to consider their child’s needs, he said.
“It’s fair to say that some children quite naturally thrive in certain kinds of environments and not in others. It's important therefore, for parents to really combine the knowledge of their own child on the one hand, with the research and informed understanding of the various school options on the other,” he said.
Mr Ong Junda, founder of SGSchooling.com who joined Assoc Prof Tan on the podcast, said he volunteered for 40 hours at Anderson Primary School to qualify for an earlier phase for his child and managed to secure a spot.
Mr Ong, who lives in Yishun, said he was willing to travel as far as Bishan to get his daughter into a school he considered to be good. He described himself as a “kiasu” parent who wanted to enrol her into a top school.
“We want to have no regrets, (so we want) a school that offers the best opportunity, good environment,” he said.
Shifting to a new house to get into a better school would not have been a hurdle for him, he added. However, he pointed out that that would not guarantee a spot in some brand name schools.
SHIFTING THE FOCUS AWAY FROM BRAND NAME SCHOOLS
The government has been encouraging parents to shift their focus away from brand name or top schools, with former Education Minister Heng Swee Keat saying that "every school is a good school" in its own way.
Among the changes meant to improve the system is the doubling of the number of places reserved for Phase 2C, which is for children who have no ties to a school. It is usually the most competitive phase. Priority is based on distance, with places given first to Singaporeans living within 1km of a school.
At the time, MOE said the move was to ensure that more children have access to schools near where they live, regardless of if they have prior connections to the schools.
Mr Ong said that the system is getting better, and that the growth of MOE kindergartens that are housed on the same premises as primary schools has helped shift the focus away from brand name schools.
For instance, in this year’s exercise, Naval Base Primary School, a neighbourhood school which has an MOE kindergarten on its premises, was, for the first time, oversubscribed, a situation that tends to happen more with brand name schools, he said.
There are expected to be 60 MOE kindergartens by 2025.