Primary 1 registration map: 31 schools oversubscribed in Phase 2B
Which primary schools will conduct balloting in Phase 2B of the Primary 1 registration exercise? Use the interactive map to find out the results for every school.
SINGAPORE: A total of 31 primary schools are oversubscribed in Phase 2B of the Primary 1 registration exercise this year, data from the Ministry of Education showed on Thursday (Jul 27).
The number of oversubscribed schools in Phase 2B this year was fewer than last year, when 33 primary schools were oversubscribed.
Registration for Phase 2B started at 9am on Monday and closed at 4.30pm on Tuesday this week. The data on the number of applications per school was released on Thursday evening.
More than 2,300 applicants applied for about 6,400 places in Phase 2B. Of the 31 oversubscribed schools this year, 30 will go to a ballot. The results of the ballot will be published on Monday.
Use the map to find out which primary schools are oversubscribed in Phase 2B:
Use the list function on the left of the map to find the schools you are looking for.
Phase 2B is the last phase where children with links to a school can apply to enter the following year.
The most oversubscribed primary school in Phase 2B this year was Tao Nan School, with 68 children applying for 20 spots.
It was followed by Nan Chiau Primary School, with 123 applicants vying for 45 vacancies. Third on the list was Holy Innocents’ Primary School, which saw 53 children applying for 20 slots.
They were followed by Fairfield Methodist School, Ai Tong School and CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School.
BALLOTING
Balloting is conducted when the number of applicants exceeds the number of vacancies. This takes place in any phase from Phase 2A to Phase 2C supplementary.
Priority admission into the school is given in this order: Singaporeans living within 1km of the school, Singaporeans living between 1km and 2km of the school, then Singaporeans living further than 2km from the school. They are followed by permanent residents in the same distance groups.
31 oversubscribed schools in Phase 2B
Balloting for Singapore children living within 1km of the school:
- Ai Tong School
- Anglo-Chinese School (Junior)
- Anglo-Chinese School (Primary)
- Catholic High School (Primary)
- CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh)
- CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' School (Primary)
- Chongfu School
- Fairfield Methodist School (Primary)
- Henry Park Primary School
- Holy Innocents' Primary School
- Kong Hwa School
- Methodist Girls' School (Primary)
- Nan Chiau Primary School
- Nan Hua Primary School
- Nanyang Primary School
- Pei Chun Public School
- Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School
- Rosyth School
- Rulang Primary School
- South View Primary School
- St Hilda's Primary School
- Tao Nan School
Balloting for Singaporean children living between 1km and 2km of the school:
- Bukit Panjang Primary School
- Maris Stella High School (Primary)
- Poi Ching School
- St Joseph's Institution Junior
Balloting for Singaporean children living further than 2km from the school:
- Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School
- Maha Bodhi School
Balloting for permanent resident children living within 1km of the school:
- Admiralty Primary School
- Red Swastika School
Oversubscribed, but no ballot:
- Northland Primary School
Since last year, 20 and 40 places have been reserved for students applying under Phase 2B and Phase 2C respectively. Before 2022, 20 places were reserved for each phase.
Phase 2B is reserved for children who have a parent who volunteers at the school, or a parent who is endorsed by the church or clan directly connected with the primary school. Children whose parents are active community leaders can also apply in this phase.
Children who apply in this phase under the eligibility of their parent being an active community leader must stay within 2km of the school. They must live at that address for at least 30 months from the start of the Primary 1 registration exercise, which is Jul 4.
If the 30-month stay requirement is not met, MOE can transfer the child to another school with vacancies.
The next phase, 2C, is for all children. The number of vacancies in this phase will be published next Monday, with registration to start at 9am on Tuesday. It closes at 4.30pm on Thursday.