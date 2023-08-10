Primary 1 registration: Nearly half of all schools in Singapore oversubscribed in open phase

SINGAPORE: Nearly half of all primary schools in Singapore are oversubscribed in Phase 2C of this year’s Primary 1 registration exercise.

Of the 181 primary schools, 85 were oversubscribed, with 82 of them heading to a ballot. This is slightly fewer than last year, when 88 schools were oversubscribed.

Phase 2C is considered the most competitive phase and is open to all children. Earlier phases were for students whose family members have connections with their primary school of choice.

Registration for Phase 2C opened on Aug 1 and closed on Aug 3. The data on the number of applicants was released by the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Thursday evening (Aug 10).