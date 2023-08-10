Primary 1 registration: Nearly half of all schools in Singapore oversubscribed in open phase
Phase 2C is viewed as the most competitive phase in the Primary 1 registration exercise. Use the interactive map to find out which schools are conducting ballots.
SINGAPORE: Nearly half of all primary schools in Singapore are oversubscribed in Phase 2C of this year’s Primary 1 registration exercise.
Of the 181 primary schools, 85 were oversubscribed, with 82 of them heading to a ballot. This is slightly fewer than last year, when 88 schools were oversubscribed.
Phase 2C is considered the most competitive phase and is open to all children. Earlier phases were for students whose family members have connections with their primary school of choice.
Registration for Phase 2C opened on Aug 1 and closed on Aug 3. The data on the number of applicants was released by the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Thursday evening (Aug 10).
This phase saw more than 13,700 applicants vying for over 17,700 spaces. The results of the ballot will be released on Aug 15.
The most oversubscribed school was Princess Elizabeth Primary in Bukit Batok, which saw 283 applicants vying for 48 vacancies. It was also the most oversubscribed school in Phase 2C last year.
Next on the list this year was Nan Hua Primary in Clementi, with 192 applicants for 40 places. Northland Primary in Yishun was third on the list, with 200 applicants for 44 vacancies.
Rosyth School and St Hilda's Primary School completed the top five most oversubscribed schools this year. All five schools will conduct balloting for Singaporean children living within 1km of the school.
BALLOTING
In most situations, balloting is conducted when the number of applicants exceeds the number of vacancies. This takes place in any phase from Phase 2A to Phase 2C supplementary.
Priority admission into the school is given in this order: Singaporeans living within 1km of the school, Singaporeans living between 1km and 2km of the school, then Singaporeans living further than 2km from the school. They are followed by permanent residents in the same distance groups.
Oversubscribed schools in Phase 2C
Which schools will conduct balloting?
Balloting for Singaporean children living within 1km of the school:
- Admiralty Primary School
- Ai Tong School
- Anglo-Chinese School (Primary)
- Angsana Primary School
- Bukit Panjang Primary School
- Catholic High School (Primary)
- CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' School (Primary)
- Chongfu School
- Chua Chu Kang Primary School
- Compassvale Primary School
- Elias Park Primary School
- Fairfield Methodist School (Primary)
- Fern Green Primary School
- Gongshang Primary School
- Henry Park Primary School
- Holy Innocents' Primary School
- Hong Wen School
- Horizon Primary School
- Hougang Primary School
- Huamin Primary School
- Keming Primary School
- Kong Hwa School
- Maris Stella High School (Primary)
- Mee Toh School
- Methodist Girls' School (Primary)
- Nan Chiau Primary School
- Nan Hua Primary School
- Nanyang Primary School
- Naval Base Primary School
- North View Primary School
- Northland Primary School
- Pasir Ris Primary School
- Pei Chun Public School
- Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School
- Poi Ching School
- Princess Elizabeth Primary School
- Punggol Green Primary School
- Punggol Primary School
- Radin Mas Primary School
- Red Swastika School
- Riverside Primary School
- Rivervale Primary School
- Rosyth School
- Rulang Primary School
- Sengkang Green Primary School
- Shuqun Primary School
- Singapore Chinese Girls' Primary School
- South View Primary School
- St Hilda's Primary School
- Tao Nan School
- Temasek Primary School
- Valour Primary School
- Wellington Primary School
- Westwood Primary School
- Xinmin Primary School
- Yangzheng Primary School
- Yu Neng Primary School
Balloting for Singaporean children living between 1km and 2km of the school:
- Anderson Primary School
- Canberra Primary School
- CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh)
- Chongzheng Primary School
- Frontier Primary School
- Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School
- Maha Bodhi School
- Paya Lebar Methodist Girls' School (Primary)
- River Valley Primary School
- St Anthony's Primary School
- Tanjong Katong Primary School
- West Spring Primary School
Balloting for Singaporean children living outside 2km of the school:
- Alexandra Primary School
- Anglo-Chinese School (Junior)
- Raffles Girls' Primary School
- St Andrew's Junior School
- St Joseph's Institution Junior
- White Sands Primary School
Balloting for PR children living within 1km of the school:
- CHIJ Our Lady of the Nativity
- Haig Girls' School
- Jurong West Primary School
- Queenstown Primary School
Balloting for PR children living between 1km and 2km of the school:
- Qifa Primary School
Balloting for PR children living outside 2km of the school:
- Geylang Methodist School (Primary)
All Singaporean children are admitted. Balloting for PR children living outside 2km of the school:
- Opera Estate Primary School
Since last year, 40 places have been reserved for students applying under Phase 2C – up from 20 before 2022.
MOE said in 2021 that the increase was to ensure that more children have access to schools near where they live, regardless of whether they have prior connections to the schools.
The next phase, 2C supplementary, is for children who have yet to be registered in a primary school. The vacancies for this phase will be updated on Aug 15.
Applications start at 9am on Aug 17, and close at 4.30pm the following day. The results will be released on Aug 29.
Interactive map by Clara Ho.