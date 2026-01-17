From courtroom to Changi Prison: What happens after an offender is sentenced

SINGAPORE: Working in Singapore’s prison system can sometimes take an emotional toll, having to handle prisoners with a mix of firm action and empathy in the line of duty.

However, it is all in a day’s work for Deputy Superintendent of Prisons (DSP) Teo Seng Boon.

“I try to be professional, so whatever things that happen within prisons, I will leave it in prison. When I go home, I will not think about work,” said the staff officer who handles inmates’ admissions, external movements and releases at Changi Prison Complex.

“This is what I've been telling myself for the last 20 years,” said the 47-year-old veteran.

His colleague, Assistant Superintendent of Prisons (ASP) Muhamad Asfadly Aspar, also shared that such professional resilience is developed over time. It comes with experience and is also down to the personal nature of each officer, he said.

“My years of experience in prison actually helped me to be ready here,” said the 46-year-old team leader at the State Courts lock-up.

ASP Asfadly had prior postings handling the custody and rehabilitation of inmates in prison, as well as serving as a reception operations officer who handled the in-processing of inmates.

DSP Teo and ASP Asfadly are among the officers who play a role in the Singapore prison admission process.

Media outlets were given a behind-the-scenes look at the process on Thursday (Jan 15) by the Singapore Prison Service.

That process begins at the State Courts right after a person has been convicted, and ends with them heading into their cell in Changi Prison Complex.

SHOWING EMPATHY

The most challenging episodes involve first-time inmates, who often enter the system confused, fearful and emotionally overwhelmed.

“We can sense that they may be a bit shocked to come into the prison system, and they may be emotionally unstable, then they will start – start to cry, start to be angry, start to be uncooperative,” said DSP Teo.