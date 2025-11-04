Pritam Singh appeals against his conviction, sentence for lying to a parliamentary committee

SINGAPORE: Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh returned to court on Tuesday (Nov 4) for an appeal against his conviction and sentence for lying to a parliamentary committee.

This comes nearly nine months after the Workers' Party chief was handed a total fine of S$14,000 (US$10,800) for two charges linked to how he handled former MP Raeesah Khan’s lie in parliament.

The case is the first prosecution of its kind under the Parliament (Privileges, Immunities and Powers) Act. Follow our live coverage of the appeal: