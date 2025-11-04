Logo
Singapore live

Pritam Singh appeals against his conviction, sentence for lying to a parliamentary committee
The Workers' Party chief was handed the maximum fine of S$7,000 (US$5,200) for each of the two charges in February.

Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh arrives at the Supreme Court building in Singapore on Nov 4, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)

04 Nov 2025 09:00AM (Updated: 04 Nov 2025 10:21AM)
SINGAPORE: Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh returned to court on Tuesday (Nov 4) for an appeal against his conviction and sentence for lying to a parliamentary committee.

This comes nearly nine months after the Workers' Party chief was handed a total fine of S$14,000 (US$10,800) for two charges linked to how he handled former MP Raeesah Khan’s lie in parliament.

The case is the first prosecution of its kind under the Parliament (Privileges, Immunities and Powers) Act. Follow our live coverage of the appeal: 

Source: CNA/gs

