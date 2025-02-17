live Singapore
Live: Pritam Singh handed maximum fine of S$7,000 on each charge of lying to parliament
The Leader of the Opposition and Workers’ Party chief is appealing his conviction and sentence for lying to a parliamentary committee over former MP Raeesah Khan’s case.
SINGAPORE: After being convicted of both charges of lying to parliament, Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh was on Monday (Feb 17) sentenced to the maximum fine of S$7,000 for each charge.
Singh, 48, was found to have given false testimony to a parliamentary committee that was looking into the conduct of former WP MP Raeesah Khan, who had admitted to making up a story about accompanying a sexual assault victim to the police station.
The judge said he accepts Ms Khan’s account of what happened – that Singh told her to “take to the grave” the lie she told parliament.
"The court must send a message on the importance of giving truthful information when under oath," the judge said in sentencing.
