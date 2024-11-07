'Your evidence is incredible': Prosecution seeks to show Pritam Singh's 'level of honesty and candour'
The trial entered the second day of the prosecution's cross-examination of Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh.
SINGAPORE: The prosecution continued grilling Workers' Party (WP) secretary-general Pritam Singh on Thursday (Nov 7), at one point describing his evidence as "incredible" and asking a series of questions to show his level of "honesty and candour".
As his cross-examination of Singh, 48, extended into its second day, Deputy Attorney-General Ang Cheng Hock appeared more impatient with his questions and occasionally expressed disbelief at what Singh said.
Singh is contesting two charges related to a lie fellow former WP member Raeesah Khan told in parliament on Aug 3, 2021.
Ms Khan, who was deployed to Sengkang GRC in the 2020 General Election, told an anecdote where she had gone to a police station with a rape victim, when it did not happen.
Her lie triggered a series of events culminating in Singh being called before a Committee of Privileges (COP) to testify.
He is said to have lied to the COP on Dec 10 and Dec 15, 2021.
The first charge relates to an Aug 8, 2021 meeting between Ms Khan and the WP leaders. Singh allegedly lied when he said he wanted Ms Khan to clarify her untruth in parliament at this meeting.
The second charge alleges that Singh gave false answers to the COP when he said that he told Ms Khan on Oct 3, 2021 to clarify her story about the rape survivor if the issue came up in parliament the next day.
ARGUMENTS OVER MS KHAN APPEARING RELIEVED ON OCT 3
Mr Ang, who is senior counsel, took Singh through a series of questions where he suggested to Singh that he was being dishonest in his answers.
He referred Singh to a meeting he had with Ms Khan on Oct 3, 2021 - a day before she repeated her lie in parliament.
Singh previously testified that he had told Ms Khan to take responsibility and ownership if the issue came up in parliament, meaning that she would have to tell the truth.
"This was followed by, 'I would not judge you'? Correct?" Mr Ang asked in court, to which Singh agreed.
Singh also agreed that Ms Khan appeared relieved and to have understood what Singh said.
Mr Ang then referred Singh to an email he sent to WP MPs on Oct 1, 2021 where he spoke about the importance of substantiating what was said in parliament or risk being hauled before a COP.
Mr Ang pointed out that Ms Khan likely knew that she could be sent to the COP, and expressed disbelief that Ms Khan would appear relieved in such a context.
"The Oct 1 email was fresh in her mind," said Mr Ang, and Singh agreed.
"You telling her to tell the truth, and tomorrow she comes clean … She knows that she is going to the COP, so she looks visibly relieved? 'Thank god I'm going to the COP'?" exclaimed Mr Ang.
Singh disagreed, noting that Mr Ang left out what transpired after Singh had told Ms Khan to take ownership and responsibility.
"She looked uncomfortable, (and) in that context I told her 'I would not judge you'. After I said that she looked a bit relieved. I took that to understand that she understood what I was saying," Singh said.
Appearing incredulous, Mr Ang asked: "You would have us believe that you were basically telling her to admit to the untruth, expose herself to COP proceedings and she was visibly relieved? Is that your evidence?"
Singh said that was what Mr Ang was arguing.
Mr Ang then continued: "Isn't it the truth, Mr Singh, that you told her 'continue the narrative, I will not judge you' and she was relieved because she knew then that she does not have to admit to a lie in parliament and she wasn't being exposed, (or) sent to the COP. Isn't that the truth?"
Singh denied this.
Asked by Deputy Principal District Judge Luke Tan to clarify what he meant by "I won't judge you", Singh said: "She has told a lie and one tends to form negative opinions about people who lie ... (but) if (Ms Khan clears) the matter by telling the truth, I would not judge (her) for the lie."
"You mean that you will not form a negative opinion of her?" Judge Tan asked. Singh agreed to this.
At this point, Mr Ang told Singh he would ask a few questions on logic which would "go to show to a great degree (his) level of honesty and candour".
He posed several hypothetical examples to Singh and asked if he agreed to them.
One was an individual who told his friend that he would get a medical certificate to skip work. His friend then said "I won't judge you".
Singh said he had never heard of such a situation before and disagreed with the example, to laughter in the court.
Mr Ang then gave another example, of a man who wanted to skip a relative's birthday party, with his wife saying that she would not judge him.
"That is how 'I won't judge you' is commonly used correct?" asked Mr Ang, but Singh disagreed.
The prosecutor continued: "Your evidence is if she does something correct and good tomorrow, which is to tell the truth, you will not judge her. Is that your evidence?"
Singh said that was correct.
"The truth, Mr Singh, is that you were giving her the go-ahead to do something wrong by telling her to continue the narrative. Do you agree?
"That's why you told her 'I will not judge you' for continuing the narrative. That's why she looked visibly relieved," Mr Ang said.
Singh disagreed with all these statements, adding that one had to look at the context of the whole conversation.
MS KHAN THANKED SINGH FOR GUIDANCE
Mr Ang further questioned Singh about an email Ms Khan had forwarded from the Singapore Police Force, which had asked her for an interview for more details about her lie. This was after Ms Khan repeated the lie in parliament, on Oct 4, 2021. Ms Khan ended off her email by thanking the leaders for their guidance.
Mr Ang pointed out that Singh did not reply to this email to say that Ms Khan had "got it all wrong" when she repeated the lie on Oct 4.
"This is because Ms Khan had indeed acted in accordance to your instructions - your guidance - to continue with the untruth on Oct 4. Do you agree?" asked Mr Ang.
"I disagree. I did not reply to this email because it was very frustrating to read it ... as far as I was concerned, my mind was directed towards having to guide her to make a clarification by way of personal statement," said Singh.
Mr Ang then asked why Ms Khan would have sent an email to thank Singh instead of being afraid that she would be taken to task, but Singh maintained that he had not asked Ms Khan to continue the lie.
"I put to you that your evidence is incredible ... It is utterly contrary to how you and her behaved during this material time," said Mr Ang.
Singh disagreed with Mr Ang.
MS KHAN SHOULD HAVE KNOWN WHAT TO DO: SINGH
Mr Ang and Singh also clashed over what the latter had intended for Ms Khan to do after she revealed that she was a sexual assault survivor to the WP leaders on Aug 8, 2021.
Singh's case is that during or after this meeting, he indicated to Ms Khan that the matter would be clarified in the future by asking her to speak to her parents.
The prosecution's case is that Singh had not indicated such a thing, and Singh did not explicitly ask Ms Khan to come clean at that time.
At the meeting, which was also attended by WP chair Sylvia Lim and vice-chair Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap, Singh said he recalled telling Ms Khan to inform her parents about the sexual assault.
"Given the state she was in, that, in my judgement, was what I believe she could handle at that point, as an indication to her that the matter would be clarified in the future," he said.
Mr Ang then asked: "So by saying ... talk to your parents, you expected Ms Khan to know that she has to come back to tell you she has spoken to her parents (and that she was ready to clarify the untruth), you expect her to know all these things just because you told her to speak to her parents?"
Singh said "not completely" and repeated his explanation on how she had to speak to her parents as that was the "missing link".
"I believe that would have ... communicated to her that this matter would have to be resolved," he said.
"In view of the fact that she is an MP she would know that you can't lie in Parliament," Singh later added.
The trial continues on Thursday afternoon with Mr Ang still cross-examining Singh.