Founding dean of NTU's Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information Eddie Kuo dies aged 85

SINGAPORE: Professor Eddie Kuo, the founding dean of the Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information (WKWSCI) at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), died on Monday (Mar 23) at the age of 85.

In a post on Facebook, WKWSCI said that Prof Kuo was a "pivotal figure" who shaped the school in its earliest years and laid the groundwork for its growth.

"His contributions to NTU and to the development of communication as a discipline in Singapore have left a lasting legacy," it said.

"He will be remembered with great respect and affection and will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him."

Emeritus professor at NTU Ang Peng Hwa, who succeeded Prof Kuo as dean of WKWSCI, then called the School of Communication and Information, said that he was saddened to hear of Prof Kuo's passing

Prof Ang said that Prof Kuo "played a defining role in the development of communication studies in Singapore", and that he helped establish WKWSCI as a leading institution in Asia.

"I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with Professor Kuo during my time at NTU. He created an environment where ideas could be explored seriously and respectfully. He defended both faculty and students when we were accused of being 'overly critical'," said Prof Ang.

"His contributions to the university and to the broader field of communication will have a lasting legacy."