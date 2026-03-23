Founding dean of NTU's Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information Eddie Kuo dies aged 85
Professor Kuo was a "pivotal figure" who shaped WKWSCI in its earliest years and laid the groundwork for its growth, said the school.
SINGAPORE: Professor Eddie Kuo, the founding dean of the Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information (WKWSCI) at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), died on Monday (Mar 23) at the age of 85.
In a post on Facebook, WKWSCI said that Prof Kuo was a "pivotal figure" who shaped the school in its earliest years and laid the groundwork for its growth.
"His contributions to NTU and to the development of communication as a discipline in Singapore have left a lasting legacy," it said.
"He will be remembered with great respect and affection and will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him."
Emeritus professor at NTU Ang Peng Hwa, who succeeded Prof Kuo as dean of WKWSCI, then called the School of Communication and Information, said that he was saddened to hear of Prof Kuo's passing
Prof Ang said that Prof Kuo "played a defining role in the development of communication studies in Singapore", and that he helped establish WKWSCI as a leading institution in Asia.
"I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with Professor Kuo during my time at NTU. He created an environment where ideas could be explored seriously and respectfully. He defended both faculty and students when we were accused of being 'overly critical'," said Prof Ang.
"His contributions to the university and to the broader field of communication will have a lasting legacy."
Prof Kuo was also an honorary advisor for the Centre for Chinese Studies (CCS) at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS).
In a statement, SUSS said that Prof Kuo was "a respected academic who made significant contributions to the study of language policy and national integration, as well as to the sociology of multilingualism and communication studies".
"In recent years, he also championed the concept of 'Cultural China', which has guided and enriched the work of the CCS," it said.
Prof Kuo served as academic advisor for SUSS from 2008 to 2022. He served as the founding director of the CCS from 2012 to 2016, and most recently, as its honorary adviser from 2023.
Through his steadfast support of key initiatives, Prof Kuo made meaningful contributions to SUSS, the university said.
"He was a strong advocate of the SUSS Student Care Fund since its inception, which provides critical financial assistance to students facing sudden hardship arising from unexpected life circumstances," SUSS added.
Prof Kuo also contributed to the Eddie Kuo Fund for Chinese Studies, which advances the study and appreciation of Chinese language, literature, culture and the arts in Singapore and the region.
"SUSS is deeply grateful for Professor Kuo’s contributions, leadership, and dedicated support. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," it said.
In a post on Facebook, the National University of Singapore's Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences said that Prof Kuo was "a visionary scholar and foundational figure in Singapore's academic landscape".
Before his role as founding dean at WKWSCI, Prof Kuo served as head of the university's sociology department and director of its mass communication programme, the faculty noted.
"His intellectual contributions and deep commitment to understanding Singapore’s society, language and media have left an indelible mark across institutions over generations," it said.