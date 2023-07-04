Property developers taking cautious approach to bids for land sites in the CBD: Analysts

SINGAPORE: The cautious approach that property developers are taking in their bids for Singapore's land sites appears to be spreading even to the highly sought-after central business district (CBD), home to some of the country's high-end luxury apartments.

Market watchers cited recent land tenders in the location, saying the doubling of the additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD) for foreign buyers to 60 per cent, as well as the lack of facilities in the area, has caused demand for housing units there to be muted.

For instance, the Marina Gardens Lane site, a prime area in the city overlooking Singapore's main attractions, attracted a S$1.034 billion – or S$1,402 per square foot per plot ratio – bid from a consortium led by Chinese developer Kingsford Huray Development.

The price is 42 per cent more than the next highest bid of S$727.04 million from GuocoLand (Singapore).