Property flyers distributed to HDB homes must not be left visible from Apr 1
Under a new agreement, agents from five major real estate firms will face consequences for leaving property flyers visible to members of the public in HDB estates.
SINGAPORE: Property flyers and pamphlets that are distributed to Housing Board (HDB) homes must not be visible to members of the public other than their intended recipients from Apr 1, the Singapore Institute of Estate Agents (SIEA) said on Friday (Feb 13).
The new guideline was established under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at reinforcing proper flyer distribution practices in HDB estates. The MOU was signed on Friday by SIEA and five major property agencies – PropNex, ERA, Huttons, OrangeTee & Tie and SRI.
As part of the agreement, the participating agencies will implement a standardised approach to handle breaches of flyer distribution by real estate agents, SIEA said.
"This MOU is a joint commitment which establishes a unified industry-led approach to ensure that flyers and pamphlets are distributed properly by real estate salespersons and is supported by the Council for Estate Agencies," SIEA said in a media release.
"All parties to the MOU acknowledge the need to minimise the disamenities caused by flyers which are left improperly at gates, doors and common areas of HDB estates."
Agents are recommended to place flyers in mailboxes or use distribution by postal or flyer distribution services instead.
The consequences for breaches are a letter of caution for a first offence; a letter of caution and mandatory attendance of an ethical flyer distribution course held by SIEA for a second offence; and a six-month suspension from distributing flyers to HDB homes, with continued escalation until a two-year clean record is achieved, for a third offence.
The five agencies will have to inform SIEA of real estate agents who have received complaints from residents, and records of all breaches will be kept and maintained by SIEA.
Holding on to the master record will allow SIEA to "track real estate salespersons' behaviour", even if the agent "switches agencies, leaves and later re-enters the industry".
Representatives of the agencies expressed their support for and commitment to the MOU.
Mr Nicholas Poa, the executive vice president of operations and legal at ERA Realty Network said: "ERA supports this unified and balanced approach to regulating flyer distribution. With clear rules and a centralised secretariat, we can better prevent improper placement of flyers and maintain a cleaner living environment for HDB residents."
OrangeTee & Tie chief agency officer Raymond Khoo said: "Improper flyer distribution has long been a source of frustration for residents. By signing this MOU, OrangeTee & Tie reaffirms our commitment to ensuring that flyers are distributed only through the correct and permitted channels."
"Flyer distribution remains an essential prospecting method for many salespersons, as it is one of the most cost-effective marketing tools available. At the same time, we recognise residents' concerns about flyer distribution," said PropNex key executive officer Lim Yong Hock.
"We are committed to working closely with SIEA to ensure our salespersons adhere to clear, responsible and well-defined processes when distributing flyers to homeowners."