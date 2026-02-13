Property flyers distributed to HDB homes must not be left visible from Apr 1

SINGAPORE: Property flyers and pamphlets that are distributed to Housing Board (HDB) homes must not be visible to members of the public other than their intended recipients from Apr 1, the Singapore Institute of Estate Agents (SIEA) said on Friday (Feb 13).

The new guideline was established under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at reinforcing proper flyer distribution practices in HDB estates. The MOU was signed on Friday by SIEA and five major property agencies – PropNex, ERA, Huttons, OrangeTee & Tie and SRI.

As part of the agreement, the participating agencies will implement a standardised approach to handle breaches of flyer distribution by real estate agents, SIEA said.

"This MOU is a joint commitment which establishes a unified industry-led approach to ensure that flyers and pamphlets are distributed properly by real estate salespersons and is supported by the Council for Estate Agencies," SIEA said in a media release.

"All parties to the MOU acknowledge the need to minimise the disamenities caused by flyers which are left improperly at gates, doors and common areas of HDB estates."

Agents are recommended to place flyers in mailboxes or use distribution by postal or flyer distribution services instead.

The consequences for breaches are a letter of caution for a first offence; a letter of caution and mandatory attendance of an ethical flyer distribution course held by SIEA for a second offence; and a six-month suspension from distributing flyers to HDB homes, with continued escalation until a two-year clean record is achieved, for a third offence.