PSD announces new permanent secretary appointment, position changes from Oct 1

SINGAPORE: The Public Service Division (PSD) announced on Friday (Aug 29) several new permanent secretary appointments and position changes set to take effect from October.
Mr Tan Chye Hee will be appointed Permanent Secretary (Home Affairs Development) and Permanent Secretary (Information and Development) at the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI), with effect from Oct 1.
Mr Tan, 52, joined the Singapore Police Force (SPF) after being awarded an SPF Overseas Scholarship, said PSD. He was appointed to the Administrative Service in 2001.
He held various appointments in the police force, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), before being appointed as Deputy Commissioner (Investigations and Intelligence) at SPF.
In 2020, he was appointed as director at the Internal Security Department (ISD).
CNA understands that Mr Tan will not remain as director at ISD after his permanent secretary appointment. His last day in the role is Sep 30.
POSITION CHANGES
Two permanent secretaries will also see changes to their positions in October.
Mr Aubeck Kam will relinquish his role as Permanent Secretary (Home Affairs Development) with effect from Oct 1. He has held the position since November 2022.
Mr Kam will continue to serve as Permanent Secretary (Social and Family Development), said PSD.
The 54-year-old has held appointments in SPF, MTI, and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), including serving as deputy secretary at the manpower ministry.
He was appointed as CEO of the then-Media Development Authority in 2010 and Permanent Secretary of the then-Ministry of Communications and Information in 2012.
He was appointed Permanent Secretary (Manpower) in 2016, and then Permanent Secretary (Social and Family Development) in April 2022.
Mr Chng Kai Fong will be re-designated as Permanent Secretary (Development) at MDDI on Oct 1, added PSD.
He will also be appointed Permanent Secretary (Development)(Smart Nation)(Cybersecurity) at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on the same date, it said.
Mr Chng, 46, has held various appointments in the then-Ministry of Information, Communications and the Arts, MHA, Civil Service College, MTI, and Communications Group, PMO, said PSD.
He was appointed as Principal Private Secretary to then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in 2014 and subsequently as managing director of the Economic Development Board in 2017.
He has also held various permanent secretary positions since 2021.