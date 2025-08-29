PSD announces new permanent secretary appointment, position changes from Oct 1

SINGAPORE: The Public Service Division (PSD) announced on Friday (Aug 29) several new permanent secretary appointments and position changes set to take effect from October.

Mr Tan Chye Hee will be appointed Permanent Secretary (Home Affairs Development) and Permanent Secretary (Information and Development) at the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI), with effect from Oct 1.

Mr Tan, 52, joined the Singapore Police Force (SPF) after being awarded an SPF Overseas Scholarship, said PSD. He was appointed to the Administrative Service in 2001.

He held various appointments in the police force, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), before being appointed as Deputy Commissioner (Investigations and Intelligence) at SPF.

In 2020, he was appointed as director at the Internal Security Department (ISD).

CNA understands that Mr Tan will not remain as director at ISD after his permanent secretary appointment. His last day in the role is Sep 30.