Police complete investigation into PSP, PAP clash at Bukit Gombak walkabout, say no offence disclosed

SINGAPORE: The police have completed their investigations into a clash between volunteers of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) and the People's Action Party (PAP) at Bukit Gombak in January.

Both parties alleged their volunteers were harassed or intimidated during a walkabout on Jan 4, before the 2025 General Election was called.

In response to CNA's query, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Friday (Aug 29) night that it had initiated investigations after receiving a police report.

"After the completion of investigations and careful consideration of the facts and circumstances, the police, in consultation with the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC), have assessed that no criminal offence was disclosed," the police added.

"The police have advised all volunteers to be mindful of their behaviour in public, and to conduct themselves appropriately, as they engage in their activities."

PSP said in a Facebook post on Friday afternoon that the police had interviewed four of its members and volunteers after the incident at Goodview Gardens on Jan 4.

"These include the allegations made by PAP officeholders that PSP members and volunteers had slapped, manhandled, and insulted their volunteers, and our PSP volunteer’s allegations that she was harassed and intimidated by PAP volunteers," wrote the PSP.

It added: "We are disappointed that neither the SPF nor the AGC have chosen to release a full report on the outcome of police investigations."

THE INCIDENT

In January, the two parties clashed over allegations of harassment and intimidation of their volunteers during a walkabout in Bukit Gombak.

PSP's Mr S Nallakaruppan wrote on Facebook that members of the party were visiting residents of Goodview Gardens and distributing flyers when PAP members followed them.

He said PSP members "politely" asked them to conduct their outreach at other blocks or units, but were told that the area was "their territory". He also said that they took photos and videos of his group at Block 386 and tried to follow them to the car park.

Then-Member of Parliament for Chua Chu Kang GRC Low Yen Ling addressed the claims, saying PSP had "twisted the truth" and given an "untrue picture" of what happened.

Ms Low said a PSP member had stopped a PAP volunteer - who she called Male Volunteer 1 - from getting out of a lift, and was then joined by two other PSP members.

"One of them then went on to intimidate Male Volunteer 1 and slapped his face twice - once in the lift and another time in the corridor. And all this while, my Male Volunteer 1 was also being insulted with the use of derogatory terms," she wrote.

Another member of the team, who she called Male Volunteer 2, was also allegedly taunted by the same PSP member who attacked and insulted the first volunteer.